Wisconsin denies Foxconn tax subsidies after contract negotiations fail:
Foxconn isn't building what it promised and failed to hire enough people
Through the many twists and turns of Foxconn's troubled Wisconsin project, one thing has long been clear: the company is not building the promised 20 million-square-foot Gen 10.5 LCD factory specified in its contract with the state. Even before President Trump broke ground on the supposed factory in June 2018, Foxconn said it would instead build a far smaller factory than it had proposed.
The discrepancy between what Foxconn is doing and what it said it would do in its contract has only grown since then, and it has brought Wisconsin and the company to an impasse. Documents obtained by The Verge show that attempts to renegotiate that contract have so far failed, and today, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), which oversees the deal, rejected Foxconn's application for tax subsidies on the grounds that Foxconn had not carried out the Gen 10.5 LCD factory project described in its original contract.
WEDC also noted that even if whatever Foxconn is currently doing had been eligible under the contract, it had failed to employ the minimum number of people needed to get subsidies. Foxconn needed to employ at least 520 people at the end of 2019 to receive subsidies and claimed to have hired 550, but WEDC estimated that only 281 would qualify under the terms of the contract.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 13, @10:05PM (6 children)
Thirteen thousand jobs, they said. Holy crap, those are enough jobs to kickstart the economy of half the state!! Seriously, every manufacturing/production job translates into an additional "support" job. (Transportation, food industry, convenience stores, etc ad nauseum, the effects are widespread)
I doubted from day one that China and/or any Chinese corporation was going to give the US economy that kind of a boost. The very idea runs counter to the Assassin's Mace goals. By way of assymetrical warfare China intended to "dominate" the United States militarily, economically, and politically, within 20 years. No way was China going to allow the US to get such a huge economic boost.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday October 13, @10:28PM (4 children)
Your terror at the thought that China might be getting rich has blinded you to the fact that Foxconn is a Taiwanese corporation.
Foxconn were just taking advantage of the moron who was running Wisconsin at the time, Scott Walker. Once the voters of Wisconsin figured out they had accidently elected an idiot, they got rid of him, and the new guys were never going to hand over the money Walker and his merry band of fuckwits had attempted to give away.
Once again, Foxconn is Taiwanese. [quora.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 13, @10:36PM (2 children)
More accurately, Foxconn is a Taiwanese multinational company, with extensive holdings and obligations inside of China. Foxconn is Taiwanese as Microsoft or Google are American. I think we all understand that if you are doing business in China, you dance to the Party's tune.
In the case at hand, Foxconn wanted to do business inside of the US, but didn't want to dance to our tune. So - they don't get all those huge tax breaks they were looking for. They'll have to get by on their Chinese tax breaks.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday October 13, @10:58PM
So not Chinese then? Yeah, not Chinese.
No, in the case at hand, Foxconn knew they could take advantage of Scott Walker, but the voters of Wisconsin we having none of it and got rid of him.
As a parting gift he passed a bunch of laws during the lame duck session in 2018 restricting incoming democrat governor and attorney general, defeating the will of the people.
That ought to tell you something about the quality of the man.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 13, @11:08PM
You're so incapable of genuine thought. Everything is a win/lose proposition to people like yourself.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday October 13, @11:21PM
That would be the same Scott walker who became known as "The Grinch. First for his appempt to ban singing in the capital building during the holiday season (the singers were singing in solidarity with public workers) and later for sending out campaign letters suggesting that parents should forego buying presents for their kids and send the money to his campaign instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 13, @11:17PM
WSJ chimes in, https://www.wsj.com/articles/wisconsin-says-foxconn-doesnt-qualify-for-subsidies-11602535608 [wsj.com]
Here's the Fox that didn't get away with any Chickens--
When I read tfa, I was a little concerned that WI might have made some payments upfront, but it doesn't look like the state is out anything except a lot of wasted effort. And of course they look like idiots for buying into this Fox's sweet lies in the first place.l
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday October 13, @10:15PM
I mean, you have to start small and build up from there [factorio.com]. It's just common sense.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday October 13, @10:20PM (1 child)
I lived in Milwaukee for a while and Madison for a briefer while, and something always felt off about it. From what I've been reading recently things have gone completely to Hell there, given Oshkosh's role in the COVID pandemic...which, in my estimation, appears to have happened because the states GOP politicians are so asspained about Evers winning that they've taken every possible step to countermand and restrain him, even when it hurts people.
I'm glad I got out of there, though my landing site afterwards wasn't the greatest place either...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday October 13, @10:52PM
Something probably felt off about it, because something was off.
Scott Walker is the fool who was taken advantage of by some clever guys from Taiwan who knew they could get what they wanted if they told him what he wanted to hear.
Fortunately the voters got wind of it and voted him out of office, but because Walker has no scruples, he used the lame duck session to pass a bunch of legislation limiting the power of the incoming Governor and Attorney General. It was general republican corruption really, but with some stupid on top.