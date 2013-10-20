from the look-ma-no-driver! dept.
Autonomous Vehicle International, a trade magazine, is running this story today.
Waymo opens unaccompanied drives to public:
According to a statement from the company, "We'll start with those who are already a part of Waymo One and, over the next several weeks, welcome more people directly into the service through our app (available on Google Play and the App Store). In the near term, 100% of our rides will be fully driverless. We expect our new fully driverless service to be very popular, and we're thankful to our riders for their patience as we ramp up availability to serve demand."
Are you ready for a Johnny Cab ride?
Will the good citizens of Tempe keep throwing rocks (or worse) at the Waymo cars when they wander into quiet neighborhoods?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:25AM (1 child)
Will move fast unless there is another fatal accident
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:35AM
Any references to support a rapid rollout? Waymo has been in that AZ test city for many years by now. Yes, they may have solved some software issues with this test, but I wonder how much of that will apply to other areas that are (among other things): cloudy, rainy/snowy, have completely different "traffic furniture" (varies between states), etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:26AM (2 children)
The state where a derelict Uber was allowed to run over a pedestrian, now open for Google to do the same?
On the side, is Uber's self driving car project still going on?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:30AM
Google/Waymo is actually in a different Phoenix suburb, Chandler (Uber was in Tempe). If you believe any of the Car & Driver article (from a year ago), Waymo is not all that welcome in town.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 14, @02:35AM
Uber’s self-driving car unit has made little progress despite $2.5B price tag [nypost.com]
Uber Investors Are Pressuring CEO to Revamp the Self-Driving Division [bloomberg.com]
Safety driver in 2018 Uber crash is charged with negligent homicide [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:28AM (7 children)
Great choice of extra references. Just went through the Car & Driver article, which I missed the first time around, it is excellent.
* The posting AC.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 14, @02:40AM (6 children)
The solution is clear!
The flying taxi market may be ready for takeoff, changing the travel experience forever [cnbc.com]
Hyundai steps up plans for flying cars [autonews.com]
Fly over the plebeians.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:59AM (1 child)
Yes...
> The solution is clear!
But it's not physical transport for commuters. All the market for these things is gone, now that executives/managers with the $$$ to afford an air taxi all work from home (and will be continuing to for years). Put your money in conferencing systems, maybe with VR, but not into air taxis or self-driving cars.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 14, @03:39AM
Yeah, the pieces are starting to fall into place. People work or hide at home, even long after a vaccine comes out. Starlink starts to provide good connectivity to everyone outside of the cities who previously had shitty internet. The VR market gets a well-needed kick.
Self-driving taxis could have benefited from the pandemic. People are still going places, and if you can remove a disease vector and make it cheaper (possibly even than car ownership), then there would be uptake. Disinfecting the car between riders is not a big deal since the main mode of transmission is between people in close proximity [cdc.gov].
Unfortunately, the technology wasn't ready for the prime time. VR is still pretty bad too, and the good headsets with features like standalone foveated rendering, varifocal displays, hybrid AR/VR, etc. are probably coming out in 2023+.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 14, @03:27AM
Give your life a purpose and crash on their houses. (grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 14, @03:27AM (2 children)
Do they "showcase" the racket they will make? Thousands of these things would be insane! It won't be that cool Star Wars sound, which wouldn't be so cool either if if you had to hear it all day, every day.
They'll have to come with Bose noise cancellers or play loud music
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:31AM
> ... or play loud music
you must mean like this!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30QzJKCUekQ [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 14, @03:44AM
https://youtu.be/bPn2qB6i5Tk?t=76 [youtu.be]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday October 14, @02:40AM (1 child)
Total Recall (the Arnie version) was a very fun movie, but the Johnny Cab thing didn't really make sense. If you're going to make a robotic cab, then why would you still put a steering wheel in it, and waste so much interior space on a humanoid robot to operate the human-oriented controls? It's so much simpler to just put controls inside the mechanisms of the car to have it drive itself (hence why current self-driving cars take no space at all, yet we still don't have the technology to make a decent humanoid robot with articulated arms that can work the way human arms do), and eliminate the steering wheel and brake pedal so the passengers have another useful seat. Of course, not having the robot driver would have made part of the plot impossible, but still, surely whoever wrote the script back in the 1980s could have figured this out. Planes have had "autopilot" for many decades now, and those certainly don't use humanoid robots.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:06AM
Maybe Waymo or another player will decide they need to do something to get on the other side of the "uncanny valley"*? For example, leave the steering wheel in the self-driving car, strap a scare-crow into the driver's seat with its "hands" tied to the steering wheel. See, there is a driver in control of the car now! Hey, look at its arms twist into pretzels when the car makes a tight turn!!
* https://spectrum.ieee.org/automaton/robotics/humanoids/what-is-the-uncanny-valley [ieee.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:05AM (1 child)
I use a wheelchair and I am 6'7" (2m) -- I am not small. Welll it let my chair-in? Will it load it in trunk? Will I be able to sit up straight (Hondas and Toyotas - I have leave head sticking out of the window.
I drive a large gas burner to even fit in the vehicle. It you are providing a service you need to support ALL riders.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:13AM
Does your local taxi (or Uber/Lyft) service have vehicles for you? Or do you have to go to a specialist service that has vans converted with wheelchair ramps? Are cab companies required to serve all possible customers? Seems like this might be controlled by a local ordinance or something, have never heard of a national rule on this, which goes beyond wheel chair access to buildings (ADA).
One of my (suburban) neighbors just lucked into a sweetheart deal on a used Chrysler minivan that came with a rear-entry ranp/lift. He's a pro house painter, getting on toward retirement. When the painting business is slow, he's thinking of signing up as an Uber/Lyft driver with wheelchair capability.