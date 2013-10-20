Stories
Waymo Offers Fully Driverless Ride Hailing in Phoenix

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 14, @02:17AM
from the look-ma-no-driver! dept.
Hardware

Autonomous Vehicle International, a trade magazine, is running this story today.

Waymo opens unaccompanied drives to public:

According to a statement from the company, "We'll start with those who are already a part of Waymo One and, over the next several weeks, welcome more people directly into the service through our app (available on Google Play and the App Store). In the near term, 100% of our rides will be fully driverless. We expect our new fully driverless service to be very popular, and we're thankful to our riders for their patience as we ramp up availability to serve demand."

Are you ready for a Johnny Cab ride?
Will the good citizens of Tempe keep throwing rocks (or worse) at the Waymo cars when they wander into quiet neighborhoods?

Original Submission


«  Scientists Confirm Nevada Man was Infected Twice with Coronavirus -- First in USA
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:25AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:25AM (#1064303)

    Will move fast unless there is another fatal accident

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:35AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:35AM (#1064311)

      Any references to support a rapid rollout? Waymo has been in that AZ test city for many years by now. Yes, they may have solved some software issues with this test, but I wonder how much of that will apply to other areas that are (among other things): cloudy, rainy/snowy, have completely different "traffic furniture" (varies between states), etc.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:26AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:26AM (#1064305)

    The state where a derelict Uber was allowed to run over a pedestrian, now open for Google to do the same?

    On the side, is Uber's self driving car project still going on?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:28AM (7 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:28AM (#1064307)

    Great choice of extra references. Just went through the Car & Driver article, which I missed the first time around, it is excellent.
    * The posting AC.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 14, @02:40AM (6 children)

      by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Wednesday October 14, @02:40AM (#1064314) Journal

      Will the good citizens of Tempe keep throwing rocks (or worse) at the Waymo cars when they wander into quiet neighborhoods?

      The solution is clear!

      The flying taxi market may be ready for takeoff, changing the travel experience forever [cnbc.com]


      In another Asian-American partnership, South Korean carmaker Hyundai and Uber showed off a mockup of a large flying taxi [cnbc.com] at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for the Uber Elevate aerial ride-hailing service. The electrically powered PAV or "personal air vehicle," will have the capability of carrying four passengers on trips of up to 60 miles at speeds reaching 180 mph. They will be able to cruise at altitudes up to 2,000 ft. Hyundai said the all-electric craft could be recharged in minutes, but did not elaborate on how.

      Uber has said it wants to begin testing of vertical takeoff and landing vehicles in 2020 and launch its first official ride three years later, rolling out services in Dallas, Los Angeles and Melbourne. It aims to make flying taxis cheaper than owning passenger cars. Uber Elevate is planning to begin demonstration flights this year.

      "We believe Hyundai has the potential to build Uber Air vehicles at rates unseen in the current aerospace industry, producing high quality, reliable aircraft at high volumes to drive down passenger costs per trip," Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate, said in a release. "Combining Hyundai's manufacturing muscle with Uber's technology platform represents a giant leap forward for launching a vibrant air taxi network in the coming years."

      Hyundai steps up plans for flying cars [autonews.com]

      Hyundai is stepping up its development of flying cars and is planning a full lineup of aerial vehicles that it envisages will take to city skies within a decade.

      Hyundai Motor Group is developing models that will carry five or six people within metropolitan areas and a bigger version to fly between cities, Jaiwon Shin, head of its urban air mobility unit, said in an interview. The company expects to enter the market in 2028, he said.

      [...] Hyundai showcased its flying-car concept [autonews.com], developed with Uber Technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas early this year. The company sees pilots from service providers such as Uber initially flying the vehicles, before they become autonomous around 2035.

      Fly over the plebeians.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:59AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @02:59AM (#1064322)

        Yes...
        > The solution is clear!

        But it's not physical transport for commuters. All the market for these things is gone, now that executives/managers with the $$$ to afford an air taxi all work from home (and will be continuing to for years). Put your money in conferencing systems, maybe with VR, but not into air taxis or self-driving cars.

        • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 14, @03:39AM

          by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Wednesday October 14, @03:39AM (#1064346) Journal

          Yeah, the pieces are starting to fall into place. People work or hide at home, even long after a vaccine comes out. Starlink starts to provide good connectivity to everyone outside of the cities who previously had shitty internet. The VR market gets a well-needed kick.

          Self-driving taxis could have benefited from the pandemic. People are still going places, and if you can remove a disease vector and make it cheaper (possibly even than car ownership), then there would be uptake. Disinfecting the car between riders is not a big deal since the main mode of transmission is between people in close proximity [cdc.gov].

          Unfortunately, the technology wasn't ready for the prime time. VR is still pretty bad too, and the good headsets with features like standalone foveated rendering, varifocal displays, hybrid AR/VR, etc. are probably coming out in 2023+.

          --
          [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 14, @03:27AM

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 14, @03:27AM (#1064337) Journal

        Fly over the plebeians.

        Give your life a purpose and crash on their houses. (grin)

        --
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

      • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 14, @03:27AM (2 children)

        by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday October 14, @03:27AM (#1064338) Journal

        Do they "showcase" the racket they will make? Thousands of these things would be insane! It won't be that cool Star Wars sound, which wouldn't be so cool either if if you had to hear it all day, every day.

        They'll have to come with Bose noise cancellers or play loud music

        --
        Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM

  • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday October 14, @02:40AM (1 child)

    by Grishnakh (2831) on Wednesday October 14, @02:40AM (#1064313)

    Total Recall (the Arnie version) was a very fun movie, but the Johnny Cab thing didn't really make sense. If you're going to make a robotic cab, then why would you still put a steering wheel in it, and waste so much interior space on a humanoid robot to operate the human-oriented controls? It's so much simpler to just put controls inside the mechanisms of the car to have it drive itself (hence why current self-driving cars take no space at all, yet we still don't have the technology to make a decent humanoid robot with articulated arms that can work the way human arms do), and eliminate the steering wheel and brake pedal so the passengers have another useful seat. Of course, not having the robot driver would have made part of the plot impossible, but still, surely whoever wrote the script back in the 1980s could have figured this out. Planes have had "autopilot" for many decades now, and those certainly don't use humanoid robots.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:06AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:06AM (#1064327)

      Maybe Waymo or another player will decide they need to do something to get on the other side of the "uncanny valley"*? For example, leave the steering wheel in the self-driving car, strap a scare-crow into the driver's seat with its "hands" tied to the steering wheel. See, there is a driver in control of the car now! Hey, look at its arms twist into pretzels when the car makes a tight turn!!

      * https://spectrum.ieee.org/automaton/robotics/humanoids/what-is-the-uncanny-valley [ieee.org]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:05AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:05AM (#1064324)

    I use a wheelchair and I am 6'7" (2m) -- I am not small. Welll it let my chair-in? Will it load it in trunk? Will I be able to sit up straight (Hondas and Toyotas - I have leave head sticking out of the window.

    I drive a large gas burner to even fit in the vehicle. It you are providing a service you need to support ALL riders.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 14, @03:13AM (#1064329)

      Does your local taxi (or Uber/Lyft) service have vehicles for you? Or do you have to go to a specialist service that has vans converted with wheelchair ramps? Are cab companies required to serve all possible customers? Seems like this might be controlled by a local ordinance or something, have never heard of a national rule on this, which goes beyond wheel chair access to buildings (ADA).

      One of my (suburban) neighbors just lucked into a sweetheart deal on a used Chrysler minivan that came with a rear-entry ranp/lift. He's a pro house painter, getting on toward retirement. When the painting business is slow, he's thinking of signing up as an Uber/Lyft driver with wheelchair capability.

