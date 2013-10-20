from the plainly dept.
Hurricanes, heavy rains are critical for Hawai'i's groundwater supply:
Dores and a team of scientists from SOEST and the Hawai'i Department of Health collected rainfall around the island of Oahu and analyzed the stable isotopes of rainwater, chemical signatures in the water molecules. They compared the chemical signatures in rainwater to those of groundwater to determine the source of water in the aquifers—event-based rainfall or trade wind-related rain.
"Because windward and mauka showers are so common, it is easy to assume that is the main source of our drinking water," said Dores. "Also, large rainfall events such as Kona storms[*] result in significant runoff into the oceans. However, our research found that a lot of the rain from Kona storms makes it into our groundwater aquifers and is an important source of our drinking water."
[*] Kona Storms:
Kona storms (also called Kona lows) are a type of seasonal cyclone in the Hawaiian Islands, usually formed in the winter from winds coming from the westerly "kona" (normally leeward) direction. They are mainly cold core cyclones, which places them in the extratropical cyclone rather than the subtropical cyclone category. Hawaii typically experiences two to three annually, which can affect the state for a week or more. Among their hazards are heavy rain, hailstorms, flash floods and their associated landslides, high elevation snow, high winds which result in large surf and swells, and waterspouts.
In Hawaii, the rain must fall heavily upon the plain.
[Ed Note - For those who don't know, Hawaiʻi is the largest island located in the U.S. state of Hawaii.]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 14, @09:41AM
All of our drinking water, the world over, is dependent on rain. On an island, that dependency is more obvious than on a continent. All fresh water comes from precipitation, whether it has been stored for a few thousand years in a glacier, or maybe stored for millions of years in an aquifer. When the glaciers are gone, and the aquifers have been pumped dry, it will become exceedingly obvious that we all depend on the rain for drinking water.
For that reason, I believe that we should be pushing desalination, now. With enough desalination, we could green the Sahara, and our own Salton Sea. A lot of barren desert land could be greened up nicely, if we took our water directly from the sea, and pump that water where it is most needed. California's agriculture could be made sustainable, while the rivers are allowed to return to their natural state. And, the list goes on . . .
