Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Mountains of Pluto are Snowcapped, but Not for the Same Reasons as on Earth

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 14, @11:00AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Snowcaps-are-tasty-treats dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

The mountains of Pluto are snowcapped, but not for the same reasons as on Earth:

In 2015, the New Horizons space probe discovered spectacular snowcapped mountains on Pluto, which are strikingly similar to mountains on Earth.

[...] An international team led by CNRS scientists1 conducted this exploration. They first determined that the "snow" on Pluto's mountains actually consists of frozen methane, with traces of this gas being present in Pluto's atmosphere, just like water vapor on Earth. To understand how the same landscape could be produced in such different conditions, they used a climate model for the dwarf planet, which revealed that due to its particular dynamics, Pluto's atmosphere is rich in gaseous methane at altitudes.

[...] it is only at the peaks of mountains [...] that the air contains enough methane for it to condense.

The homologous structures are striking.

Journal Reference:
Tanguy Bertrand, François Forget, Bernard Schmitt, et al. Equatorial mountains on Pluto are covered by methane frosts resulting from a unique atmospheric process [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-18845-3)

Original Submission


«  Hurricanes, Heavy Rains are Critical for Hawai'i's Groundwater Supply
The Mountains of Pluto are Snowcapped, but Not for the Same Reasons as on Earth | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday October 14, @11:28AM

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday October 14, @11:28AM (#1064426)

    So there are not snow on the mountains tops of Pluto cause it's bloody cold out there? Like there tends to be on earth. Where are the sandy beaches of Pluto?

(1)