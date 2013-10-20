from the have-still-not-orbited dept.
Blue Origin tests NASA landing system hardware on latest New Shepard flight
After a ten-month lull in flights following the previous test of Blue Origin's suborbital New Shepard launch system, the company conducted a launch and landing of the fully reusable booster and capsule duo.
Following weather-related and technical issues during a window late in September, the flight took place from the company's West Texas facility — near Van Horn, Texas — on Tuesday morning at just after 8:35 AM CDT / 13:35 UTC.
This mission, also known as NS-13, saw 12 commercial payloads launched to the edge of space and back, including a NASA-developed sensor suite that could enable future lunar landing craft to perform safe and precise touchdowns on the surface of the Moon as part of NASA's Artemis exploration program.
Also at Teslarati.