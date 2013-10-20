After a ten-month lull in flights following the previous test of Blue Origin's suborbital New Shepard launch system, the company conducted a launch and landing of the fully reusable booster and capsule duo.

Following weather-related and technical issues during a window late in September, the flight took place from the company's West Texas facility — near Van Horn, Texas — on Tuesday morning at just after 8:35 AM CDT / 13:35 UTC.

This mission, also known as NS-13, saw 12 commercial payloads launched to the edge of space and back, including a NASA-developed sensor suite that could enable future lunar landing craft to perform safe and precise touchdowns on the surface of the Moon as part of NASA's Artemis exploration program.