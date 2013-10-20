from the a-little-bit,-better dept.
BBC micro:bit v2 board Unveiled with Nordic nRF52833 SoC, Microphone and Speaker
The original BBC micro:bit educational board was launched in July 2015 with a Nordic nRF51822 Arm Cortex-M0 MCU @ 16 MHz providing Bluetooth LE connectivity, a few I/Os, some buttons, and a LED matrix acting as a small display.
The British company has now launched a new update with BBC micro:bit v2 with the same form factor, but equipped with a more powerful Nordic Semi nRF52833 Bluetooth 5.1 Arm Cortex-M4 MCU clocked at 64 MHz and adding a microphone and a speaker.
Micro:bit Educational Foundation announcement. Also at BBC.