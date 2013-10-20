from the a-little-too-warm dept.
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/10/feds-to-investigate-the-chevrolet-bolt-ev-after-three-fires/
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation of the Chevrolet Bolt EV following several reports of vehicle fires. Specifically, NHTSA says it was contacted by two owners reporting that their Bolt EVs had caught fire while parked and unattended. The agency did some digging and turned up a third instance, and on October 9 it opened a preliminary investigation into the scope, frequency, circumstances, and safety consequences of the fires.
https://www.autoblog.com/2020/10/13/chevrolet-bolt-electric-car-nhtsa-fires-investigation/
Fires were reported in 2017, 2018, and 2019 models, and the three EVs were left with a similar burn pattern on or around the rear seats. The NHTSA published a bulletin that explains the fires seemingly started in the Bolt's battery compartment and spread to the cabin; they didn't start inside the passenger compartment.