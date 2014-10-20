from the jamming-not-included dept.
U.S. Army to start testing high-tech combat goggles:
Rollout and field-testing of the U.S. Army's new targeting goggles -- called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System -- will begin next week, and they'll be distributed across the branch starting next year.
The do-it-all equipment, nicknamed "Frankengoggle," is designed to simulate the connected world of a fighter pilot in the sight picture of a combat soldier.
With a heads-up display and other technology, it is meant to bring situational awareness, normally found on fighter pilots' goggles, to combat soldiers, Army officials have said.
The system will be unveiled at the Association of the U.S. Army conference next week, and then distributed to 40,000 soldiers across the Army starting in 2021.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 15, @02:26AM (1 child)
Will it be a 3d-shooter type augmented hud telling gi joe their health, ammo and enemy locations? So war really does become just like a computer game. Perhaps it can even popup your achievements. Gamification of war.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 15, @02:43AM
Far more importantly, will it pop up advertisements?
