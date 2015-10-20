The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the WFP had acted "as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict". The prize is worth 10m Swedish krona ($1.1m; £872,600).

The winner was announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. A WFP spokesman said it was a "proud moment". The WFP estimates it helps about 97 million people a year, in 88 countries.

The World Health Organization and climate activist Greta Thunberg were among the favourites for this year's award.