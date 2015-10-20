from the now-repeat-86-billion-times dept.
How brain-like circuits could push computing power to the next level:
For the first time, my colleagues and I have built a single electronic device that is capable of copying the functions of neuron cells in a brain. We then connected 20 of them together to perform a complicated calculation. This work shows that it is scientifically possible to make an advanced computer that does not rely on transistors to calculate and that uses much less electrical power than today's data centers.
Our research, which I began in 2004, was motivated by two questions. Can we build a single electronic element – the equivalent of a transistor or switch – that performs most of the known functions of neurons in a brain? If so, can we use it as a building block to build useful computers?
[...] It took my colleague Suhas Kumar and others five years of careful exploration to get exactly the right material composition and structure to produce the necessary property predicted from theory.
Kumar then went a major step further and built a circuit with 20 of these elements connected to one another through a network of devices that can be programmed to have particular capacitances, or abilities to store electric charge. He then mapped a mathematical problem to the capacitances in the network, which allowed him to use the device to find the solution to a small version of a problem that is important in a wide range of modern analytics.
[...] The technological challenge now is to scale up our proof-of-principles demonstration to something that can compete against today's digital behemoths.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday October 15, @03:18PM (1 child)
Over google's already on-the-market-for-3-generations tensor processing unit?
Having more mechanical parameters to fiddle with isn't helpful unless you can extract algorithmic value from those parameters.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 15, @03:52PM
This would be useful for replacing/upgrading something like SpiNNaker [wikipedia.org] or other neuromorphic architectures. Assuming they can scale it up from a single memristor made in the lab to an actual chip with millions or billions of "neurons".
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 15, @03:45PM (1 child)
https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast/semiconductors/devices/memristor-first-single-device-to-act-like-a-neuron [ieee.org]
It sounds promising, but it has to be scaled up in 2D and then 3D to make a nice artificial brain neuromorphic chip.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 15, @04:14PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 15, @04:14PM
Two (2) neurons seems sufficient to simulate modern human brains in the 21st century.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Thursday October 15, @04:02PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Thursday October 15, @04:02PM (1 child)
You could just use a COTS FPGA, and reprogram it with micro-controller while it is sleeping.
I proposed this as a way of building Neural nets using Xilinx chips when they first came out in the 1980's
but was told "no one wants an artificial brain - like real brains, they won't be very reliable".
In the UK, in the 1980's no one wanted new products or ideas. The Ford Motor company (maybe it was GM, I forget)
actually said "we don't want new ideas - we are still selling the old ones".
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday October 15, @04:10PM
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday October 15, @04:10PM
Neuron net simulation was my bachelor graduation project back in 1981.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Thursday October 15, @04:20PM
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Thursday October 15, @04:20PM
A simple one will suffice. All it needs to do is say "What?" and "Where's the tea?"
A simple one will suffice. All it needs to do is say "What?" and "Where's the tea?"