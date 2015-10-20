from the will-there-be-snacks? dept.
NASA is awarding 14 companies over $370 million to develop space and lunar exploration technologies. The bulk of the awards concern in-orbit refueling:
With these awards, the space agency is leaning heavily into technologies related to the collection, storage, and transfer of cryogenic propellants in space. Four of the awards, totaling more than $250 million, will go to companies specifically for "cryogenic fluid management" tech demonstrations:
- Eta Space of Merritt Island, Florida, $27 million. Small-scale flight demonstration of a complete cryogenic oxygen fluid management system. System will be the primary payload on a Rocket Lab Photon satellite and collect critical cryogenic fluid management data in orbit for nine months.
- Lockheed Martin of Littleton, Colorado, $89.7 million. In-space demonstration mission using liquid hydrogen to test more than a dozen cryogenic fluid management technologies, positioning them for infusion into future space systems.
- SpaceX of Hawthorne, California, $53.2 million. Large-scale flight demonstration to transfer 10 metric tons of cryogenic propellant, specifically liquid oxygen, between tanks on a Starship vehicle.
- United Launch Alliance (ULA) of Centennial, Colorado, $86.2 million. Demonstration of a smart propulsion cryogenic system, using liquid oxygen and hydrogen, on a Vulcan Centaur upper stage. The system will test precise tank-pressure control, tank-to-tank transfer, and multiweek propellant storage.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 15, @05:33PM (1 child)
I just figure that Musk has this halfway worked out by now. I strongly suspect that some fueling operations are going to be needed for his Mars mission. Ahhh, yes - see here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SpaceX_Mars_program#Mars_propellant_plant_and_base [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 15, @05:44PM
They've got the plans, but they need Starships in orbit first. To that end, they are attempting the first Starship static fire with 3 Raptor engines [teslarati.com] within the next couple of days, in preparation for a 50,000 ft / 15 km test flight.
This is some extra money for something they already intended to do. They were previously awarded $3 million for it. [spacenews.com]
