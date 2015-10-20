from the move,-adapt,-or-die dept.
California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger:
Pacific Gas & Electric began turning off power to more than 50,000 Northern California customers Wednesday evening as dry, windy conditions renewed the threat of fire in a season already marked by deadly, devastating blazes.
The utility announced that it had begun cutting power to up to 33,000 customers, with about another 20,000 to follow in a few hours.
The shutoffs will affect portions of nearly two dozen counties, mostly in the Sierras and San Francisco Bay Area, and could last 48 hours.
Time will tell if the subsequent headline reads, "Facing New Power Cut Threat, Tens of Thousands of PG&E Customers Install Solar and Become Former PG&E Customers..."
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday October 16, @01:57AM (1 child)
Are they charging Teslas to escape from it? Just asking...
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:59AM
You envious? Just asking...
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @02:19AM (3 children)
Third world shithole.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @02:46AM (1 child)
You're welcome for subsidizing your state.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 16, @02:56AM
You still have power some days, you should probably subsidize even more stuff and get rid of that problem. Run all the people out of the state and your carbon emissions will drop to almost nothing! It won't be long before even the illegals are crossing back to TJ where they can at least keep the lights on.
People talk about how they'd like to kill pedophiles but only Hillary's got the guts to actually do it.
#Kanye2020
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:16AM
You're just jealous because they're the fifth largest economy in the world and their women are way hotter than those in whatever flyover shithole you live in.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday October 16, @02:23AM
I rented an apartment in California for a year. Was supposed to pay for the electricity myself, and I did. Signed up right away. 6 months later, the landlord got an electricity bill for my apartment and was instantly suspicious I hadn't signed up. But I had kept all the bills, and we compared them. Same meter number on both. PG&E was double billing. Bastards.
No, I don't buy the notion that it was an innocent mistake on the part of PG&E. Had their billing system been of acceptable quality, it should never have allowed such double billing to happen in the first place. Amazing, or not, how often a billing error is in the favor of the payee.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @02:28AM
They failed to secure enough electricity supply for the late heat wave, so they conveniently cut the supply "to prevent wild fire."
No offense to Sierra Nevada mountains regions, but SF Bay area assholes deserve PG&E.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 16, @02:51AM (1 child)
And you guys thought there wouldn't be any entertainment coming out of California what with coronaids and all. Fifth largest global economy and they're so fucking atrocious at managing it that they can't even keep the lights on. Now that's entertainment!
People talk about how they'd like to kill pedophiles but only Hillary's got the guts to actually do it.
#Kanye2020
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:14AM
"Fifth largest global economy and they're so fucking atrocious at managing it..."
Yeah, well, the US is THE biggest economy in the world, with the bestest technologies in the world, and got asswopped by some shit virus, when a third-world commie country like Vietnam has managed to contain it.