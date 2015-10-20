Stories
'Person in Jetpack' Spotted Flying Again near LA Airport

posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 16, @06:07AM
Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

There are reports of an unidentified person flying in a jetpack near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - the second such incident in two months.

A China Airlines crew said it saw what appeared to be someone in a jetpack on Wednesday at 6,000ft (1,829m), seven miles (11km) north-west of LAX, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FBI is investigating the incident, as well as a similar one in September.

It is not clear if either incident posed any danger to aircraft.

Alberto Santos-Dumont's great-great grandson?

Previous Incident: Inquiry into 'guy in jetpack' flying at LA airport

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:33PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:33PM (#1065369)

    uav made up to look like a dude with a jetpack?

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:41PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:41PM (#1065371)

      Somebody who ate too many bean burritos.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 16, @02:43PM (2 children)

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 16, @02:43PM (#1065392) Journal

      Would it be possible to create a balloon, sort of like "baby trump", but shaped like a person with jetpack, then lift it to altitude using one or a couple of drone helicopters?

      
      

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:04PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:04PM (#1065399)

        Easier to simply make a helium balloon appropriately shaped and let it loose.

        • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 16, @06:47PM

          by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 16, @06:47PM (#1065529) Journal

          (long inhale . . .)

          Helium should not be wasted on balloons.

          (. . . spoken in my helium induced high pitched voice)

          
          

  • (Score: 1) by nostyle on Friday October 16, @01:57PM

    by nostyle (11497) on Friday October 16, @01:57PM (#1065379)

    What a shame Stan Lee did not live long enough to read this story.

    

    Ozzie said it best, "I am Iron Man"!

  • (Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Friday October 16, @02:57PM

    by Pslytely Psycho (1218) on Friday October 16, @02:57PM (#1065396)

    It was Commander Cody of the Lost Planet Airmen....protecting us from the Zombies of the Stratosphere!!!

    
    Trump succeeds in making Nixon look respectable, Mission Accomplished!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:17PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:17PM (#1065486)

    ...what a hopped up CEOs gotta do...
    Best comment about this and the CEO on a celeb gossip site;


    'If he keeps it up this will be a problem that resolves itself.
    In his head he's Iron Man, in reality he's Wyle E. Coyote.'

  • (Score: 2) by weilawei on Friday October 16, @08:48PM (2 children)

    by weilawei (109) on Friday October 16, @08:48PM (#1065572) Homepage
    If some person has privately whipped up their own jetpack and can't be arsed to deal with the FAA?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @09:55PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @09:55PM (#1065611)

      I think it's a given that they can't be arsed to deal with the FAA. Lockdown fever?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @11:35AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @11:35AM (#1065781)

      I refer you to the post above [soylentnews.org]
      Said individual thinks he's Tony Stark, laws only apply to the little people...

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @10:31PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @10:31PM (#1065621)

    This reminds me of the The Rocketeer. It took place in L.A. and even involves the FBI.

  • (Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Saturday October 17, @02:47AM (2 children)

    by hemocyanin (186) on Saturday October 17, @02:47AM (#1065705)

    Unless you want to lose the next 30-60 minutes to the Youtube time suck, don't click and definitely don't check out any of the other videos Gravity has:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHk13Xa8dqI [youtube.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @02:13PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @02:13PM (#1065812)

      This one is more impressive to me from a control system perspective and because you can have one arm free for misc stuff:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvEMQalsHWs [youtube.com]

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-oYff-KjTo [youtube.com]

      • (Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Sunday October 18, @12:39AM

        by hemocyanin (186) on Sunday October 18, @12:39AM (#1065956)

        Interesting -- I wonder how they achieve good stability. The Gravity system is explained as being like a tripod formed by jets making stability quite simple as the person is suspended from the top of the tripod.

  • (Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday October 17, @12:33PM (1 child)

    by anubi (2828) on Saturday October 17, @12:33PM (#1065787) Journal

    Can a jetpack furnish enough energy to hoist someone to 6000 feet? Don't those things run out of fuel in the order of a few minutes?

    It looks to me someone is pranking the pilots with arty helium balloons.

    
    "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @08:40PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @08:40PM (#1065897)

      They have ducted platforms that can get you FL100 and an hour of runtime. Instead of a jetpack, I wonder if it is one of those with extra batteries on the guy's back.

