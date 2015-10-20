from the cue-jetson-sounds-in-3..2..1 dept.
BBC:
There are reports of an unidentified person flying in a jetpack near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - the second such incident in two months.
A China Airlines crew said it saw what appeared to be someone in a jetpack on Wednesday at 6,000ft (1,829m), seven miles (11km) north-west of LAX, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The FBI is investigating the incident, as well as a similar one in September.
It is not clear if either incident posed any danger to aircraft.
Alberto Santos-Dumont's great-great grandson?
Previous Incident: Inquiry into 'guy in jetpack' flying at LA airport
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:33PM (4 children)
uav made up to look like a dude with a jetpack?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:41PM
Somebody who ate too many bean burritos.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 16, @02:43PM (2 children)
Would it be possible to create a balloon, sort of like "baby trump", but shaped like a person with jetpack, then lift it to altitude using one or a couple of drone helicopters?
Night of the living systemd! Coming this Halloween on VHS !!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:04PM (1 child)
Easier to simply make a helium balloon appropriately shaped and let it loose.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 16, @06:47PM
(long inhale . . .)
Helium should not be wasted on balloons.
(. . . spoken in my helium induced high pitched voice)
Night of the living systemd! Coming this Halloween on VHS !!!
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Friday October 16, @01:57PM
What a shame Stan Lee did not live long enough to read this story.
--
Ozzie said it best, "I am Iron Man"!
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Friday October 16, @02:57PM
It was Commander Cody of the Lost Planet Airmen....protecting us from the Zombies of the Stratosphere!!!
Trump succeeds in making Nixon look respectable, Mission Accomplished!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:17PM
...what a hopped up CEOs gotta do...
Best comment about this and the CEO on a celeb gossip site;
'If he keeps it up this will be a problem that resolves itself.
In his head he's Iron Man, in reality he's Wyle E. Coyote.'
(Score: 2) by weilawei on Friday October 16, @08:48PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @09:55PM
I think it's a given that they can't be arsed to deal with the FAA. Lockdown fever?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @11:35AM
I refer you to the post above [soylentnews.org]
Said individual thinks he's Tony Stark, laws only apply to the little people...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @10:31PM (1 child)
This reminds me of the The Rocketeer. It took place in L.A. and even involves the FBI.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @10:55PM
Oh, the original story
Airline Pilots Report Seeing a Person Flying a Jetpack Near Los Angeles Airport
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=20/09/04/0321214 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Saturday October 17, @02:47AM (2 children)
Unless you want to lose the next 30-60 minutes to the Youtube time suck, don't click and definitely don't check out any of the other videos Gravity has:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHk13Xa8dqI [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @02:13PM (1 child)
This one is more impressive to me from a control system perspective and because you can have one arm free for misc stuff:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvEMQalsHWs [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-oYff-KjTo [youtube.com]
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Sunday October 18, @12:39AM
Interesting -- I wonder how they achieve good stability. The Gravity system is explained as being like a tripod formed by jets making stability quite simple as the person is suspended from the top of the tripod.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday October 17, @12:33PM (1 child)
Can a jetpack furnish enough energy to hoist someone to 6000 feet? Don't those things run out of fuel in the order of a few minutes?
It looks to me someone is pranking the pilots with arty helium balloons.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @08:40PM
They have ducted platforms that can get you FL100 and an hour of runtime. Instead of a jetpack, I wonder if it is one of those with extra batteries on the guy's back.