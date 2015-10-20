There are reports of an unidentified person flying in a jetpack near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - the second such incident in two months.

A China Airlines crew said it saw what appeared to be someone in a jetpack on Wednesday at 6,000ft (1,829m), seven miles (11km) north-west of LAX, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FBI is investigating the incident, as well as a similar one in September.

It is not clear if either incident posed any danger to aircraft.