from the well-that's-not-good dept.
Woman dies after catching COVID-19 a second time:
For the first time that we know of, a COVID-19 patient has died after recovering from the coronavirus once and then catching it again.
The 89-year-old woman initially recovered from COVID after spending a few days in the hospital. Two months later, she tested positive again and her condition rapidly deteriorated before she ultimately died, CNN reports. That makes her the first confirmed death of a patient who caught COVID-19 two separate times, and one of just a few confirmed reinfections overall.
[...] In both instances, doctors confirmed that the patients caught the coronavirus twice — rather than having it temporarily go dormant — because they both had genetically different strains across infections.
Journal Reference:
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @12:29PM (5 children)
Bu . . . Bu . . . Bu . . . the virus was cured back in April. Don't you know that Vit-Uhhhh-Min Cee?
Hold on. There's spittle all over the screen. Wait while I wipe it off. Who put that there?
OK, I'm back. Don't you know that Vit-Uhhhh-Min Dee?
Now there's drool all over the screen. How did that get there? Someone is plotting against me. It's a plot!11!!111! They want to suppress the SCIENSCE!1!!111
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @12:49PM (2 children)
Trump died from Covid-19 and was replaced by a liberal actor double.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @12:56PM
Covefe!
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 17, @03:31AM
Biden died and was replaced by his Ukrainian business partner.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:25PM (1 child)
This is how natural selection works folks. The above individual is doomed to a life of fear and dependency.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @02:39PM
But do we have to pay for these lunatics to stay indoors for the rest of their lives, while wearing masks as a sign of submission to the cult?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:30PM (27 children)
news at eleven
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:13PM (12 children)
ageism spotted!
You might not be so blase if it was this very active 90 year old:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Buffett [wikipedia.org]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:21PM (11 children)
People who fly often are protected from covid (intermittent low oxygen going up and down from altitude). So not likely youll see many famous people get a severe case.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:08PM (10 children)
???
Citation needed!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:16PM (9 children)
Have you heard of flight attendants, pilots, or frequent fliers dying of covid? It is common sense. I took a pulse ox up on the plane and saw it drop to 83% at altitude. It is basically training your body to deal with that situation. Same as people working at ski resorts, smokers, and asthmatics.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:38PM (8 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:46PM (7 children)
Not sure what error you think youve found, can you be less vague?
Also, do you know what a pulse ox is? Taking it on a plane is not some kind of ordeal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:58PM (6 children)
"That could mean anything!" 🙄
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @06:01PM (5 children)
So no, you cant detail whatever it is you mean because it is probably some Qooky shit.
> The third individual is an aviation company employee who was on Biden’s plane for trips to Ohio and Florida earlier this week but who entered the back of the plane and sat far away from Biden, according to the campaign.
https://www.mcall.com/news/nation-world/ct-nw-kamala-harris-campaign-coronavirus-20201015-vxjmwwaf2rbqlmyyef322yvbk4-story.html [mcall.com]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @06:20PM (4 children)
I won't do your research for you because it's common knowledge AND the media's been covering it to death. I ain't accepting the blame for your "I refuse to learn until somebody brings it to me" mentality, it's not a game you should be playing during a pandemic, genius.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @07:44PM (3 children)
Ok Qooky one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @07:58PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @08:57PM (1 child)
Please go ahead and ignore how few frequent fliers and similar get severe covid. Your loss.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @11:21PM
(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Friday October 16, @04:40PM (10 children)
So if I just go murder your grandma it's no big deal, right?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:42PM (9 children)
Apparently not to a lot of people. Cuomo murdered tens of thousands of grandmas and people will still vote for him.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @06:22PM (7 children)
(Score: 2, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 16, @08:21PM (6 children)
Odd. I don't recall the headline where Trump ordered Covid positive patients to be housed in elderly care homes, thereby exposing all those elderly people in the homes. Fact is, Cuomo single-handedly increased the pandemic deaths for all of America with his orders.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @08:54PM (5 children)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 16, @09:17PM
Reading comprehension. Get some at a community college near you.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @09:30PM (3 children)
State Governors have been handed the power. And the blame. President Trump is blameless in this matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @10:19PM
Hahaha you crazies are such suckers. Low effort, no confidence, SAD.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @11:48PM
Love to see all of you have the same opinion in the hypothetical world where it hit just as bad with Hilary in charge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @02:41AM
"The buck stops... over there." Modern politics in a nutshell.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @04:20AM
> Cuomo murdered tens of thousands of grandmas
Where did you get that estimate? I found this story from August 28, 2020 https://www.managedhealthcareconnect.com/content/cuomo-directive-blame-nursing-home-covid-deaths-us-official-claims [managedhealthcareconnect.com] To this AC it appears to be a fairly dispassionate review of the controversial "release to nursing home" directive from Cuomo.
Here are some clippings, but there is more detail in the full story,
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bloopie on Friday October 16, @05:32PM (2 children)
Ahh, Republicans.
They're pro-life. Life is sacred! Life is worth fighting for! It's the most important thing there is!
...Up until the child gets born, anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @09:58PM (1 child)
If only Bloopie had been hardcore aborted, we wouldn't have to deal with his retarded ass.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @12:04AM
And this, children, is what we call projection. See how the parent is denying the existence of negative traits in themselves by attributing them to others.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Friday October 16, @01:43PM (63 children)
I'm not sure that this type of article helps the discussion. This is an extremely rare edge case. We know that news sites sell clicks to advertisers. The chances of this happening to anyone is closer to winning the lottery type chances. I'm going to hear about this from all sorts of people I know as "evidence" that we should all live in fear for the rest of our lives.
If you ask a whole lot of people about how I feel, I'm wrong as I don't have a deep fear of dying. The CDC stats make me think that me, my family and the people we associate with don't have any more of a chance of dying from this than any other common virus on planet earth. They seem to think that because I don't fear dying like they do and that I get my stats from the CDC instead of the news cycle, that I'm some how misinformed and callous.
I've been trying to understand where the difference is with my thinking vs. say many of my friends and neighbors who are still too afraid to do anything. So far as I can tell they fear dying at levels I consider extreme and because of that their emotions cloud their judgement of this entire thing because of the news opinions they read and listen to.
So that leads me to the question, is this fear mongering? Or is this legitimate information that is good for our population to read knowing full well it is going to be blown out of proportion and taken out of context?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:51PM
Everyone always knew there would be reinfections. How is someone who doesn't make antibodies going to be immune from reinfection?
And btw, a pcr test for presence of RNA will be test positive even if you are immune and in the process of clearing the virus. It isn't like you breath in some particles and they immediately disintegrate or something.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Tork on Friday October 16, @02:37PM (39 children)
Infection rates are going up and there are still morons who argue about wearing masks. So... no. Would another approach in reporting be better? Possibly. But what would be really nice right now is if the Trump Administration lead by example instead of throwing COVID parties.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @02:50PM (31 children)
Infection rates are rising amongst mask wearers. 85% of covid cases wore a mask very often.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6936a5.htm [cdc.gov]
Also, the people wearing bandanas transmit the same number of particles to others and neck gaiters actually increase the transmission by nebulizing the particles so they float in the air longer.
https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/36/eabd3083 [sciencemag.org]
So your mask advice is creating superspreaders.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:01PM (4 children)
Actually, that's exactly the point of wearing a face covering. Wearing a mask is not meant to protect the wearer, it's just *one* small part of trying to protect other people *from* you if you're infected.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:08PM (3 children)
Around 50% of the masks I see are the neck gaiters, which spread more virus. Then another 25% is bandanas, which do nothing.
Then there are the surgical masks, which do reduce the distance the virus spreads but also raises the concentration nearby. So those are only useful if you also social distance and wait for a few minutes to pass be for walking through anyone else "cloud". The N95s do seem effective but only around 1% of people wear those.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:54PM (2 children)
[Citation not needed, but would be appreciated if you want to have a balanced discussion]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:55PM (1 child)
Same AC here. Sorry. I missed the link in the comment I replied to.
I will review it and follow up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:04PM
Interesting. Thank you for sharing that study.
My experience has been somewhat different. Most (not all) people I see are using surgical masks and not neck gaiters or bandannas, although I also see folks doing the neck mask bit or not covering their noses sometimes.
That said, I can't control what other people do, but I generally wear a polypropylene mask when outside my home.
But aside from neck gaiters, pretty much any face covering is superior to none at all.
Hopefully, the results of this study can be replicated and appropriate public communication done.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:09PM (11 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:13PM (10 children)
> How did you get to superspreader?
Please read the entire post.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:17PM (9 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:22PM (8 children)
Neck gaiters = superspreaders because they act as nebulizers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:28PM (7 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:36PM (6 children)
It is an amplifier, read the paper. And just watch like an NFL game, everyone's wearing the neck gaiters. Or go outside and look.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:48PM (5 children)
It totally explains why the CDC warns against using gaiters, but does not explain the 'superspreader' or even 'amplifier' remark. Consider the dynamics of smaller particles and how important viral load is the severity of the infection it's really not a surprise that there wasn't an "OH SHIT BURN ALL THE GAITERS" alarm.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:53PM (4 children)
Smaller particles float in the air for much longer and thus can infect many more people who enter the area.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:04PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:48PM (2 children)
Yes, but a virus is self replicating. So when they float in the air for an hour dozens of people will inhale them and possible become infected. It is all in the paper...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @06:02PM
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @07:10AM
While floating in droplets? Without the replication machine of a living cell? GTFO!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:23PM (12 children)
How do you get to this conclusion from a study about "Community and close contact exposures contribute to the spread of COVID-19." where this report adds or is about "Findings from a case-control investigation of symptomatic outpatients from 11 U.S. health care facilities found that close contact with persons with known COVID-19 or going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking options were associated with COVID-19 positivity. Adults with positive SARS-CoV-2 test results were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative SARS-CoV-2 test results."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:33PM (11 children)
Yes, and also 3x more likely to have had a close contact with a covid patient, with half of those being family members.
But mask wearing was about the same with 85 vs 90% wearing masks often or always. Never maskers did not get covid more often than usual.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @03:51PM (7 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:24PM (6 children)
85 vs 95% isn't a large effect relative to the noise. Look for 2x effects.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday October 16, @04:30PM (5 children)
Suddenly the football field is 900 yards long.🙄
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:38PM (4 children)
It just isn't something that will replicate or is of practical importance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:50PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:55PM (2 children)
What data? 85 vs 90%? Read into tiny variations all you like, but I wont because I know what Im doing...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:58PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:51PM
It was always 90. Look at the paper.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:14PM
Your buddy Tucker Carlson gave you dangerous information.
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/oct/15/tucker-carlson/tucker-carlson-distorts-new-cdc-report-makes-false/ [politifact.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @06:09PM (1 child)
Uh... okay.
So, tell me, were those "half" of exposures happening while both parties (prior COVID patient and person who contracted the disease) were masked, even among family members?
My guess is not.
If you really want to gauge mask effectiveness -- which is mostly about not spreading the disease -- you'd have to look at how many people apparently got the disease FROM a masked person. This is obviously a more difficult number to sort out, as it's often not clear where a person was exposed, but my guess is that again, the effectiveness of wearing masks and not spreading the disease further is significant.
Here's the thing: if the disease is common, you're likely to get it. If the disease has trouble spreading (and is thus more rarely encountered), you're less likely to get it. If masks stop those who are sick from spreading easily, it keeps everyone safer. Your posts show no acknowledgement of that possibility.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @06:31PM
Because they are divorced from reality and 100% emotionally compromised by Fox & Friends. Denying the Hannity/Carlson/Coulter narrative is the same to them as admitting they are communist bastards that want to murder puppies.
Just pure insanity in the US right now, and a good chunk of greedy sociopaths. Thankfully they are the loudmouthed minority so hopefully the moral majority of liberals and sane conservatives can get US back on track.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday October 16, @04:36PM
Well it's a good thing people never lie, right pilgrim?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by SomeGuy on Friday October 16, @03:50PM (6 children)
Unfortunately, thanks to the exact same kind of bad news reporting there are morons who think wearing a mask makes them invulnerable. All other sanitization precautions go out the window because masks are all they remember from the TV.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Tork on Friday October 16, @04:05PM (5 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:13PM (4 children)
Three cases in the Biden campaign and growing.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday October 16, @05:21PM (3 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:54PM (2 children)
This should explain it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWFF7ecArBk [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday October 16, @06:08PM (1 child)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @07:02PM
Oh come on, all they want to do is throw shade to distract from Trump's super spreader event and continued endangerment of those around himself.
Just another example of "both sides!@!@!!" that was pretty useful until it became abundantly clear that the corporate hegemony is not actually a uni-party. Plenty of corruption on D and R sides, but Democrats are the only ones actually trying to help people and make the country at least marginally better.
Conservatives have completely lost their minds and are craven slaves to the oligarchy. All because they are selfish people who can not see beyond their tiny privileged bubble. Hence why the continuously vote against their own interests and absolutely HATE anyone doing better than themselves. Happy pigs wallowing in the mud, proudly supporting the farmer that feeds them garbage until they are ready for harvest.
Gotta keep that economy pumping! Even if some of you have to die!! Also we have to downplay any safety precautions that would make going to work safer. W T F republicans?
(Score: 2) by srobert on Friday October 16, @03:27PM (2 children)
Can't it be both? :-)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by acid andy on Friday October 16, @03:41PM
I know! Let's start a campaign to get "xor" into common use in the English language. It'll remove all ambiguity and be a simply great use of our time when the world needs it most.
May you live in boring times.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday October 16, @04:27PM
Hah. Love it. I suppose it can in various contexts.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:04PM (11 children)
It's complicated. First, just because somebody survives doesn't mean they are okay. As an example, if you were taken to a hospital and had your arm amputated, you'd have close to a 100% survival rate but it would be far from "oh, I survived, no problem."
So your statement has an issue with that. But let's even assume that you are okay with the much higher chance of having "the worst experience of your life," as some have described it.
This has the issue with externalities (a common problem with individualistic/capitalistic systems). You are also increasing the chances of making everybody else sick by a non-zero factor, and those other people may be in a higher risk group than you.
As an exaggeration of the situation, I could say, "if I stole one penny from everybody on Earth, nobody would notice. It's only a penny. But I would be a multi-billionaire. Sounds like a no-brainer." Well, yes, from an individual perspective, it is. From a societal perspective (and I'd argue a morality one), it's a disaster.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:41PM (8 children)
And a common problem with socialist/communistic systems is they adopt the most wasteful and counterproductive "solutions" to problems that they possibly can.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:55PM (6 children)
This is a best-tool-for-the-job issue not a popularity contest. Enough of the PR bullshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @06:07PM (5 children)
Healthcare used to be cheap and effective in the US. The doctor was *expected* to come to your home and help you. There are polls from the 60s that said a doctor who refused to come to your home should lose their license.
Then the government got involved and now 80 million people are on drugs with NNT of 100 (that means it is a waste for 79 million people): https://www.thennt.com/nnt/anti-hypertensives-to-prevent-death-heart-attacks-and-strokes/ [thennt.com]
And you have to go to the hospital/clinic and get treated like an item on a conveyor belt. Biggest scam ever.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 16, @11:01PM (3 children)
I actually remember, vaguely, when doctors made house calls. The same doctor who delivered me into this world saw me twice (that I remember) in my own bedroom when I was little. When I was six, I had to go to his office for a diagnosis of tonsilitis, then to the hospital for the tonsilectomy. I guess that was the end of doctor house calls in my area, because it never happened again to my knowledge.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 17, @03:55AM (2 children)
I was born abroad. When I was 6 we moved into a new apartment and I got sick. A young girl fresh from medical school came to treat me and told me that I will be fine and gave me a gift - a huge red pencil. She was treating me every time I got sick until at 16 I moved to an adult section of the care. But a year later she did as well so I got the same doctor back. She was my doctor until at 29 I moved to the US.
The pencil? I saved it and every time I got sick I'd take it to bed with me and I'd get better right away. I still have and use my magic wand.
That's how medical care is supposed to be.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 17, @04:25AM (1 child)
LOL the magic wand. Half of me says "That's stupid!" The other half is jealous. ;^)
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 17, @02:29PM
Trust me on this - it works. I even took it with me to the hospital when I had a heart attack and was recovering from triple bypass with it in my hand.
I still clearly remember - I am a little scared boy with high fever and that young blushing girl walking into my room and giving me the pencil. She is in late 70s now and retired. I got to visit her one day.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 17, @03:43AM
I did not know this. It actually explains a lot. Current high life expectancy is based on people who were treated like this. Modern youngster, well, they will die young.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by fido_dogstoyevsky on Friday October 16, @09:15PM
No more or less accurate than your original.
It's NOT a conspiracy... it's a plot.
(Score: 2) by Oakenshield on Friday October 16, @06:39PM
Where are all these multi-hundreds of billions of people located on Earth?
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday October 16, @10:40PM
If you took a penny from everyone on Earth you would then have approximately 7,800,000,000 cents, or $78 million.
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:59PM (2 children)
Same here. I was raised under the belief that "it's every man for himself". As I grew old and decrepit, I found that to be 100% the case. On the whole, people just plain suck. I don't bother to expend the energy required to laugh everytime I hear a socialist-extremist statement in the media such as "We're all in this together", or "We have to look out for each other". Fuck that bullshit. Sounds more like brainwashing to me. In my experience, people that're afraid of their own shadows are probably on psychotropic drugs.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @05:16PM
> "it's every man for himself"
So sad to read that you were raised as a primitive. When human survival on the planet was still in question (prehistorically) that made sense. Not so much now that humanity is by far the dominant species--we've already won.
I was taken to a Buckminster Fuller lecture at an early age (mid-1960s) and had my eyes opened to spaceship earth. In a very real sense, we are all in this together whether we like it or not. The resources of Earth (and solar influx) are what we all have collectively to work with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @07:19AM
I hope you had the moral fortitude to walk or drive only on roads that you made all by yourself. What's that? No?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 16, @08:36PM (1 child)
As the person who submitted the article, I'd like to weigh in on your question.
Like yourself, I'm not frozen in fear of this new virus. I know it's a threat. It really doesn't appear to be a lot more serious threat than the flu. There have always been good years and bad years for the flu. The 1918 through 1920 flu pandemic was worse than what we've seen of Covid so far. Covid is something to take seriously, but the paralyzing fear we see is entirely unwarranted.
I found the story interesting. We have seen a small number of people now who have been reinfected after "recovering" from the virus. At the least, this woman is a data point, and a warning. Communicable diseases are communicable. At no point, and for no reason, should anyone carelessly expose themselves to the disease.
The fear mongering, IMO, comes from politicos, mostly, who would have us all to believe that the pols can somehow "control" the pandemic. With much of the economy shut down, people have little more to do than to sit around and worry about catching the disease. And, of course, that makes the population submissive and malleable.
I suggest that you just file this one data point away, along with the others suggesting that you can be infected repeatedly. That's enough to encourage you to avoid masses of people, especially if any among that mass is obviously unhealthy. Nothing more, and nothing less.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday October 16, @10:36PM
I hear ya. It seems to come from politicos and the news editorialized panels that feed off each other IMO.
And to be very clear. My comment had zero to do with you submitting it. Had zero to do with being here on soylent. It was the actual article itself, written by someone out there that I was commenting on.
Thanks for submitting stories!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @12:54AM
There have been several cases of re-infection. Several of younger folks.
I'm surprised nobody has mentioned the elephant in the room. If infection from the virus does not confer immunity, a vaccine is unlikely to work either.
And, while re-infection rate is low, I wonder how it compares to infection rate of naive cases when you take both source population sizes into account. I.e., a first time case infection rate against the entire population. And a re-infection rate vs. just the population of people who have already had the disease. If those numbers are comparable, then it seems to me a vaccine is a false hope. If the re-infection rate is still small when viewed this way, then there is hope.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Reziac on Saturday October 17, @02:23AM
Seems to me the useful (or alarming) point here is that she caught two different strains of the virus, implying that there is not cross-immunity among the existing strains.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @01:46PM (4 children)
For comparison. About 13% of 89 years olds die before they reach 90. Avg life expectancy is 4-5 more years.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_07-508.pdf [cdc.gov]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Tork on Friday October 16, @02:40PM (3 children)
because she only had a 13% chance of making it to 90 anyway
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @02:54PM
Yes, this woman was repeatedly injected with drugs that destroyed her immune system. Then she had low oxygen levels but they did not use the most effective method to correct this deficiency.
Lots of other things went wrong here too, but start there if you want less suffering and death.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @12:48AM (1 child)
>> For comparison. About 13% of 89 years olds die before they reach 90. Avg life expectancy is 4-5 more years.
> because she only had a 13% chance of making it to 90 anyway
You got it backwards. She had an 87% chance of making it to 90.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday October 17, @03:18PM
You got it backwards. She had an 87% chance of making it to 90.