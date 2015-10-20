Hey, would you look at that: A tech company actually followed through on a promise to respect its customers' privacy.

Zoom announced Wednesday that, starting next week, it will finally make end-to-end encryption available for all users — both paid and free. This is a huge step toward securing its users' calls, and brings Zoom more in line with end-to-end encrypted competitors like FaceTime and Signal. Of course, there's a rather large catch: You have to turn the feature on yourself.

[...] It's also worth noting that everyone on the call has to have end-to-end encryption turned on or they won't be able to join the meeting. Also, you won't be able to call into an end-to-end encrypted meeting via phone.

[...] Perhaps, just maybe, Zoom would consider making end-to-end encryption the default for all its calls? After all, prophylactics only work if you use them.