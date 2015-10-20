BlueZ Advisory: Severity rating, HIGH - All Linux kernel versions before 5.9 that support BlueZ

BlueZ Advisory

Intel ID: INTEL-SA-00435

Advisory Category: Software

Impact of vulnerability: Escalation of Privilege, Information Disclosure

Severity rating: HIGH

Original release: 10/13/2020

Last revised: 10/13/2020

Summary:

Potential security vulnerabilities in BlueZ may allow escalation of privilege or information disclosure. BlueZ is releasing Linux kernel fixes to address these potential vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Details: