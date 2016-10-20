from the love-is-like-oxygen dept.
Oxygen supply fails on Russian segment of ISS, crew not in danger:
The oxygen supply system has failed in a module on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) but the crew is in no danger, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Thursday.
The oxygen supply system on the Zvezda module on the orbital lab failed late on Wednesday but a second system on the American segment is operating normally, a Roscosmos spokesperson told AFP.
"Nothing threatens the security of the crew and the ISS," said the spokesperson, adding this repair work to fix the issue would be carried out on Thursday.
The issue arose after three new crew—two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut—reached the ISS on Wednesday to bring the number of current crew on board to six.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday October 16, @04:26PM (5 children)
я не могу дышать
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:29PM (2 children)
Ok. Everybody take a deep breath and calm down. It's not that serious.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @04:41PM
Оставайтесь на местах. За вами уже выехали.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 16, @06:30PM
Я не вдыхал.
Warning: Breathing is how you catch Covid-19.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday October 16, @05:06PM (1 child)
When I read in the local news days ago that one of the astronauts was a UCSD alumnus, I immediately thought "Jewish nepotism, it's gonna be a Jew." Sure enough, further reading indicated that the American astronaut is Kate Rubins.
She probably sabotaged the Russian life-support to discredit Russians because her Jewish handlers need more high-profile anti-Russian propaganda to deflect blame from their Chinese business partners or their false-flag blackmailing Mossaders. If you think Jews wouldn't do such a thing, remember that they downed 3 planes, launched a cruise missile at the Pentagon, and killed 3,000 Americans for insurance money and to benefit from insider-trading.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Saturday October 17, @01:44AM
Interesting conspiracy theory. I especially like how your evidence is also a conspiracy theory.
Did the Jews also fake the moon landing?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday October 16, @05:43PM (1 child)
Are the current Russian cosmonauts onboard the ISS rogue oligarchs or former spies that have fallen out of favor with Putin?
I guess it's easier to cut off the oxygen supply than discreetly sneak two tourists interested in the local architecture up there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @09:37PM
The Russian ISS problems are to be pinned on the alcoholic engineers on the ground. The cosmonauts are blameless.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 16, @06:44PM
Oxygen can be quite dangerous. [nj.gov] Best to limit exposure on a
crudecrewed mission.
(excerpts from the linked fact sheet...)
HAZARD SUMMARY
* Oxygen can cause reproductive damage.
* Oxygen may cause mutations.
* Contact with liquid Oxygen can cause severe skin and eye irritation and burns as well as frostbite.
* Breathing pure Oxygen at high pressures can cause nausea, dizziness, muscle twitching, vision loss, convulsions (fits) and loss of consciousness.
* Breathing pure Oxygen for a long time can irritate the lungs causing coughing and/or shortness of breath
HOW TO DETERMINE IF YOU ARE BEING EXPOSED
The New Jersey Right to Know Act requires most employers to label chemicals in the workplace and requires public employers to provide their employees with information and training concerning chemical hazards and controls. The federal OSHA Hazard Communication Standard (29 CFR 1910.1200) requires private employers to provide similar training and information to their employees.
WAYS OF REDUCING EXPOSURE
* Where possible enclose operations and use local exhaust ventilation at the site of chemical release. (a leak on ISS would be helpful here)
* Wear protective work clothing
* Post hazard and warning information in the work area
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Friday October 16, @09:47PM
NASA says that the US module may only have enough oxygen for four of the 6 astronauts, but they've ordered half of them into the Russian side and half into the US side and sealed the hatches. They expect the problem will resolve itself shortly.