Early human species likely driven to extinction by climate change:
What happened to the hominins that came before Homo sapiens?
[...] Until now, most hominin research has focused on when and where the earliest human species emerged, as well as how they dispersed out of Africa. And more attention has been paid to the disappearance of the dinosaurs than the demise of our earliest human relatives, researchers say.
[...] The models showed, with surprising consistency, that extinct hominin species lost large swaths of their climatic niche just prior extinction.
If not the main driver of Homo extinctions, the findings suggest climate change played a sizable role in the disappearance of our earliest human relatives.
[...] "The message is that we'd be better off taking extreme measures against the global change effects," [Lead study author Pasquale Raia, associate professor of paleobiology at the University of Naples Federico II in Italy] said. "If even the most mentally powerful species on Earth couldn't find a way to resist climate change, how could we expect the modern biota will fare better?"
"I don't believe we Homo sapiens risk extinction by climate change, but we're giving ourselves a miserable future, acting like greedy idiots," Raia said.
Journal Reference:
Pasquale Raia. Past Extinctions of Homo Species Coincided with Increased Vulnerability to Climatic Change, One Earth (DOI: 10.1016/j.oneear.2020.09.007)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @08:51PM (5 children)
That such a great selecting event was good for us. And would be good for us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @09:24PM (2 children)
That shit doesn't matter. Eugenics was the Dark Ages. The future is genetic engineering. Natural selection is dead.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by istartedi on Friday October 16, @09:29PM (1 child)
Genetic engineering is great. If you think the drug companies have us hooked now, just wait until the next generations need expensive drugs due to "mistakes" that were made with their custom genomes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @09:33PM
Just be rich. That will fix your problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 16, @10:52PM (1 child)
Not necessarily. The best and brightest aren't always those to survive to reproduce. Eugenicists promoted doing our own weeding and selection, taking the imprecise hand of nature out of the equation. Wasting lives in random disasters isn't likely to be the most efficient means of producing stronger, smarter, more fit humans.
(Score: 3, Informative) by HiThere on Friday October 16, @11:38PM
The problem of "more fit" is that it's not well defined. Those who survive are those who are more fit...but in what way? It rather depends on the kind of selection event, and they don't all select for the same things.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Saturday October 17, @02:33AM
The study was fine without having to bring politics into it. Early humans were extinguished by natural climate change, not human induced climate change. No one is going to change their beliefs on contemporary human induced climate change from reading the political plug in this study. The only motive I can see for said political plug is virtue signalling, which is not something we really need in science right now.
