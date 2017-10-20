Coca-Cola Co. is canning Tab.

The soda giant's first diet cola was a pop-culture icon in the 1970s and early '80s, then faded after the launch of Diet Coke. Even after Tab's market share dwindled to almost nothing, the beverage company kept the brand going for decades to appease a fiercely devoted base known as Tabaholics.

But sentimental value doesn't go as far in 2020.

Coca-Cola said last month that it planned to slash its 500 brands by more than half, accelerating an ongoing culling effort in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The project is part of a restructuring that includes layoffs and a revamped marketing strategy. Already this year, the company has closed its Odwalla juice and smoothie business and has begun winding down its Zico coconut water.