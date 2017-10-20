Stories
Dickey’s PoS Breach Could Hit Three Million Cards

posted by martyb on Saturday October 17, @09:50AM
from the cash-n-carry? dept.
Another popular US restaurant franchise appears to have been on the receiving end of a major point of sale (PoS) data breach, with dark web traders claiming to have three million cards to sell.

Threat intelligence firm Gemini Advisory analyzed data uploaded to infamous carding forum Joker's Stash and revealed that Dickey's Barbecue Pit is the affected restaurant chain.

It said that customers in around a third of locations, 156 of 469, across 30 states may have had their cards compromised between July 2019 and August 2020.

"Dickey's operates on a franchise model, which often allows each location to dictate the type of PoS device and processors that they utilize," said the vendor.

"However, given the widespread nature of the breach, the exposure may be linked to a breach of the single central processor, which was leveraged by over a quarter of all Dickey's locations."

The dark web seller advertising the cards, BlazingSun, has not uploaded the entire stash yet, and will likely continue to add compromised data over the next few months, Gemini Advisory said.

(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @01:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @01:00PM (#1065789)

    So... Dickey's PoS (Point of Sale) is really a PoS (Piece of... Something)?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @10:07AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @10:07AM (#1066100)

    Why not change to a system where credit cards numbers, and hence the card details, are recycled more often. At least cutting down on this type of problem.

(1)