Cosmonauts patch small air leak on International Space Station:
Cosmonauts are making progress in the fight against the small air leak that has beleaguered the International Space Station for months, according to Russian reports.
The leak was first detected in September 2019 but was too low a priority for NASA and Roscosmos to address until August of this year given the short staffing and high activity rates at the orbiting laboratory, according to a previous statement from the U.S. space agency. In August, NASA announced a few measures that Roscosmos, the U.S. agency's Russian counterpart, was undertaking to track down the leak's location.
[...] Now, cosmonauts on the space station report that they tracked down the leak yesterday (Oct. 15) and attempted to patch it, according to reports from Russia's government-owned news service, Tass.
[...] The leak is located in a compartment of the Russian Zvezda module, as previous work on the orbiting laboratory had suggested. Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, who has been living in the facility since April, called it a "scratch," according to the Tass report, which also suggested the crew used a tea bag to track down the precise location of the leak but did not provide additional details about the process.
The cosmonauts also attempted to patch the leak, but their reports to mission control today (Oct. 16) suggest it might not hold, Tass reported: air loss has slowed, but the module is still losing air pressure, according to their measurements. The crew suggested reaching out to their American colleagues — currently Chris Cassidy and Kate Rubins — for a different type of patch mechanism.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday October 17, @02:21PM (2 children)
Does duct tape work in space? Asking for my Russian friends.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @03:05PM
Yes [universetoday.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @04:28PM
Flex Tape (as seen on TV)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @02:41PM (5 children)
Was the mark of a hand drill skipping until it bit into the metal.
Definitely nefarious, you would think it got caught during testing on Earth, but perhaps it was done in space.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @03:01PM
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @03:29PM (3 children)
Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by Vodka.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @04:11PM (1 child)
The ball is in the Russians' court:
https://www.space.com/41712-space-station-leak-human-error-russia-says.html [space.com]
https://www.space.com/russian-soyuz-hole-air-leak-source-secret-nasa-chief.html [space.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @04:45PM
(Score: 1) by MIRV888 on Saturday October 17, @06:07PM
It gives the vodak a more floral bouquet.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @03:34PM (7 children)
Why don't they just hang a hose down into the atmosphere and suck in some air?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @05:03PM (6 children)
If they let off a red gas canister inside they could see the leak when it emerges from the space ship. Duh. And these are supposed to be our greatest minds? Pffft.
(Score: 1) by MIRV888 on Saturday October 17, @06:09PM
Are you MacGyver?
You should totally apply for the astronaut training program.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @06:18PM (3 children)
I dunno, red is associated with communists. Might cause rioting in space.
Earth's atmosphere is kind of blue, and there's earth's green, so they won't work. Hot pink with sparkles would work well.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @06:50PM (1 child)
The glitter will seal the leak. Everybody knows that glitter gets into everything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @10:10PM
I used to know people who dumped pepper into a car's leaky radiator. They said it works sometimes. Others would use pepper and eggs.
I guess if it doesn't work you at least have some scrambled eggs to eat while you sit waiting for help.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @10:33PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @10:08PM
Ooo, ooo- they could all eat tacos and beans, fart, and someone could go around the outside with a lighter and find the leak.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Saturday October 17, @08:52PM (1 child)
Item #1 in my astronaut box of random tools I might need on a longer journey would be some kind of epoxy, or putty, or something that - when fitted - could take the pressure of air needed and hold fast against it.
Along with basics like duct tape, a hammer, pliers, a bottle of some kind, a multimeter, a light, and other stuff.
Are we really living on a pressurised, air-filled space station inside (as good as) a vacuum for over a decade with not one single material that can patch a hole?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @12:11AM
The next supply launch will include a dutchman.