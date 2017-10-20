from the lip-sync? dept.
AI localization tool claims to translate your words in your voice:
Localization is a tricky issue for all content creators. It can take significant time and resources to make their work fully accessible to folks who speak different languages. One company thinks it has cracked part of that code with an artificial intelligence system that automatically translates speech into other languages in the same speaker's voice.
Resemble AI says its Localize tool can keep voices consistent in various languages in movies, games, audiobooks, corporate videos and other formats. Google is working on similar tech, but we haven't heard much about that since it published a paper on the Translatotron system last year.
[...] For now, Localize can translate speech between English, French, German, Dutch, Italian and Spanish. There are plans to add Korean, Japanese and Mandarin to the mix in the near future.
Resemble AI says Localize can translate recordings in a way that accurately reflects the speaker's words and meanings. The system, it claims, can turn the original audio into speech that uses colloquialisms and grammar structures of a certain region and language.
No mention is made about trying to lip-synch the vocalizations.
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 17, @04:41PM (1 child)
The AI that can duplicate your voice can be used to frame you for a crime. It can be used by your friendly neighborhood hacker, or it can be used by the FBI, or even worse, by 4Chan. The question is never "should we", but "can we".
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @04:44PM
You can always use the Peggy hill defense
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jyGsKOzEVE [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 17, @07:36PM
Take a localization of your software, into some European language, and try updating it, using those much-praised "AI tools" out of Google and others. Look at the resulting word salad. Decide for yourself whether to laugh, cry, or swear.
At present, the "translations" those "AI tools" are spewing out, are no more than suggestions, to be taken with a whole pound of salt. There are cases when a "translation" has a completely opposite sense to the original; many cases when a meaningful part of source phrase gets completely omitted (for some permutations and not others, evidently depending on quirks of neural network); a virtual certainty that any less-common sense of a word will be mistaken for its more common homonym if one exists; practically no hope that any technical term will get translated to its proper equivalent and not to a kitchen-variety word.
In short, while certainly not AS useless as it was a few years ago, still totally cannot be relied upon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @12:00AM
Mohammed al-Jihadi: "AI...if Allah wills it, translate 'Where is the infidel French teacher?' into French for me"
French Teacher: "AI, how do you say 'Stop beheading me?' in Arabic?"