Research demonstrates a molecular dance that keeps your heart beating:
Filament-like proteins in heart muscle cells have to be exactly the same length so that they can coordinate perfectly to make the heart beat.
Another protein decides when the filament is the right size and puts a wee little cap on it. But, if that protein makes a mistake and puts the cap on too early, another protein, leiomodin, comes along and knocks the cap out of the way.
This little dance at the molecular scale might sound insignificant, but it plays a critical role in the development of healthy heart and other muscles. Reporting in the journal, Plos Biology, a WSU research team has proven for the first time how the mechanism works.
[...] "It's beautifully designed," said Kostyukova, whose research is focused on understanding protein structures.
And, tightly regulated.
[...] "The probability of being able to show this mechanism was not high, but the impact of the discovery is," said Tolkatchev, an expert in nuclear magnetic resonance. "This was a very important problem to study and could have a significant impact in the field of muscle mechanics."
Journal Reference:
Dmitri Tolkatchev, Garry E. Smith Jr., Lauren E. Schultz, et al. Leiomodin creates a leaky cap at the pointed end of actin-thin filaments, PLOS Biology (DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3000848)
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday October 18, @01:41AM (7 children)
Just from reading the summary, this sounds like a Rube Goldberg machine, and surely prone to failure. We could just replace this whole ridiculous contraption (the heart plus the molecule-scale machinery that keeps it beating) with a simple pump and a microcontroller. Better yet, replace it with two parallel pumps for redundancy, and make it easy to swap one out in case of failure. The engineering on these human bodies is nearly as bad as that on the Boeing 737MAX MCAS system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @02:01AM (1 child)
The extension cord would get in the way.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday October 18, @05:23AM
Modern lithium-ion batteries would have no trouble powering an artificial heart for a decent amount of time.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by EvilSS on Sunday October 18, @03:10AM (4 children)
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday October 18, @05:21AM (3 children)
The problem with biological lifeforms is that they've evolved staggeringly complex systems that frequently only serve very simple tasks, which is exactly why I thought of Rube Goldberg. I think the heart is a prime example here: it's nothing more than a fluid pump, albeit a variable-speed one. This is a fairly simple thing for us to build now with our current technology, and our pumps don't need to be as ridiculously complex as a biological heart (though I guess you could argue that slapping a microcontroller onto one to give it variable speed does make it fairly complex, but modern semiconductors are extremely consistent and reliable now). And worse, the human heart is probably one of the biggest failure points in the whole human body. If you look at the causes of death every year, you'll find that cardiac problems are one of the most common causes. So we've got this great brain, and some other systems that seem to be relatively reliable (like the kidneys and lungs), and are even redundant!, but then some problem with this singular fluid pump causes the whole system to fail. It's no wonder the heart was the first organ (I think) where there was an attempt at making a permanent artificial replacement.
(Score: 3, Touché) by EvilSS on Sunday October 18, @06:27AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @03:10PM
Average life expectancy is 73.2 years. Try getting that out of an automobile with little or no maintenance.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @05:10PM
This is a neat example of evolution solving a problem: https://www.damninteresting.com/on-the-origin-of-circuits/ [damninteresting.com]
