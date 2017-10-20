In September, the House of Representatives passed a bill requiring that all internet of things (IoT) devices purchased by the government meet minimum security requirements.

H.R. 1668 has the potential to improve the security of the IoT for two high-level reasons. Any activity that places cybersecurity front and center of IoT conversations is a good thing. This bill could and should create demand for higher quality devices, which incentivizes the supply chain to build platforms. This is different from other (market "push") security initiatives and standards such as Arm's Platform Security Architecture, in which it is a technology company proposing something. Here it is an end customer stipulating requirement that creates market "pull."

The bill also outlines key themes that should be addressed rather than getting caught up in specific technologies.