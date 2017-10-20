from the eye-see-you dept.
Sony's $5,000 3D display (probably) isn't for you
Sony just announced a $5,000 3D display, but odds are it's probably not for you. Primarily known for its consumer goods, the company is targeting creative professionals with the Spatial Reality Display — more specifically, those working in fields like computer graphics and visual effects for films. Basically it's a way for artists to view their 3D creations without having to wear a VR headset.
The company's not the first to offer up this kind of technology for a fairly niche audience. The Looking Glass display is probably the best-known offering in the space up to this point. But unlike that massive 8K screen, Sony's product is actually designed for a single user — specifically as a screen for their desktop PC. Also, it kind of looks like an Amazon Echo Show.
The big differentiator between the product and existing devices is the inclusion of a sensor that determines the user's viewing position, including vertical and horizontal access, along with distance, and tailors the image to that specific angle, adjusting within the millisecond.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday October 18, @11:47AM (1 child)
if it doesn't require submitting my ID to Sony to get an account on their stupid, totally unrelated social media forum, and then Sony bricking my expensive toy because their login process is too dumb to authenticate me on the aforementioned forum without locking my account, and then the Sony customer support won't help - and if it does work, Sony tracks the shit out of me.
I'll happily pay 5 grand to get a good VR rig without the 1984 cruft tacked on.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Sunday October 18, @02:43PM
You forgot to mention its a Sony so if you ever try and repair it the thing will mysteriously fall apart and if you ever ask Sony to repair it they will laugh in your face then look up the word "repair" in a dictionary.
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Sunday October 18, @01:52PM
https://youtu.be/eLy9AWi67XU [youtu.be]
- a Wiimote based method
Wonder if Sony's device estimates eyeball gaze or swivel