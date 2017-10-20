Stories
NASA Just Gave Nokia Millions of Dollars to Upgrade the Moon's Cell Service

Much like Gru, Nokia has always been obsessed with stealing the moon. Okay, maybe that's a stretch, but the company has taken a very keen interest in developing technology for lunar missions. Back in 2018, Nokia was working on a system that would bring LTE connectivity to everyone's favorite lumpy gray rock. Now NASA has agreed to hand over 14.1 million dollars to help make Nokia's dream a reality.

The project, which involves Nokia building a 4G cellular communication network on the moon, is part of a series of new contracts NASA is awarding for lunar surface research missions. In total, $370 million is being awarded to companies like SpaceX and United Launch Alliance with the goal of making the moon a place that astronauts will want to call home by 2028.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @11:55AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @11:55AM (#1066106)

    I've just got a 2M$ contract for public wifi in pluto.

  • (Score: 5, Touché) by driverless on Sunday October 18, @11:57AM (5 children)

    by driverless (4770) on Sunday October 18, @11:57AM (#1066107)

    Then once they've got full cell service on the moon, they might be able to figure out how to provide it for places like Bridgeport, CT and Detroit, MI.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday October 18, @12:30PM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Sunday October 18, @12:30PM (#1066113)

      However barren the Moon is, there's more money there than in Detroit to charge exorbitant roaming fees. The telcos only invest if there's a ROI.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @02:07PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @02:07PM (#1066126)

      Good options for technology transfer! Assuming the lunar system is solar powered, it must have two weeks of battery backup--due to the lunar day/night cycle. If we could have that in terrestrial systems, disaster recovery from any number of causes would be simplified.

      Two weeks of battery storage in every cell tower would be pretty nice. For the lunar system, making the cell tower hardware more power efficient is really important because it reduces the weight of batteries to be sent to the moon...

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday October 18, @12:24PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Sunday October 18, @12:24PM (#1066112)

    We don't want to contaminate a virgin planet with COVID-19.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @03:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @03:31PM (#1066138)

    Misleading title by the author. You cannot upgrade something that doesn't exist.

  • (Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday October 18, @04:17PM (1 child)

    by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 18, @04:17PM (#1066146) Journal

    You mean NASA has just given millions of dollars to Microsoft, surely? The lag between the Earth and the Moon should be interesting. It will make conversations awkward. It's already bad enough when the TV news does a satellite link to someone somewhere else on Earth.

    • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday October 18, @08:48PM

      by MostCynical (2589) on Sunday October 18, @08:48PM (#1066213)

      Microsoft only bought the Nokia phone business [wikipedia.org]
      The remaining parts of Nokia are "telecommunications infrastructure business and Internet of things technologies"
      Nokia also sold off Here maps, and bought Alcatel-Lucent (Bell Labs)

