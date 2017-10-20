from the no-5g-on-the-moon dept.
NASA just gave Nokia millions of dollars to upgrade the moon's cell service:
Much like Gru, Nokia has always been obsessed with stealing the moon. Okay, maybe that's a stretch, but the company has taken a very keen interest in developing technology for lunar missions. Back in 2018, Nokia was working on a system that would bring LTE connectivity to everyone's favorite lumpy gray rock. Now NASA has agreed to hand over 14.1 million dollars to help make Nokia's dream a reality.
The project, which involves Nokia building a 4G cellular communication network on the moon, is part of a series of new contracts NASA is awarding for lunar surface research missions. In total, $370 million is being awarded to companies like SpaceX and United Launch Alliance with the goal of making the moon a place that astronauts will want to call home by 2028.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @11:55AM
(Score: 5, Touché) by driverless on Sunday October 18, @11:57AM (5 children)
Then once they've got full cell service on the moon, they might be able to figure out how to provide it for places like Bridgeport, CT and Detroit, MI.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday October 18, @12:30PM
However barren the Moon is, there's more money there than in Detroit to charge exorbitant roaming fees. The telcos only invest if there's a ROI.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @02:07PM (3 children)
Good options for technology transfer! Assuming the lunar system is solar powered, it must have two weeks of battery backup--due to the lunar day/night cycle. If we could have that in terrestrial systems, disaster recovery from any number of causes would be simplified.
Two weeks of battery storage in every cell tower would be pretty nice. For the lunar system, making the cell tower hardware more power efficient is really important because it reduces the weight of batteries to be sent to the moon...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 18, @05:48PM (2 children)
Battery backup is less essential on the moon. Girdle the moon at the equater with solar panels all connected to the same distribution network. Roughly half of the panels will be generating at any given time. Overcast days are extremely rare up there. Add in a few orbiting solar arrays with microwave transmitters and receivers if you like. You've got consistent power, 24/7.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Sunday October 18, @06:53PM (1 child)
A cheaper and more practical option would be to just have Thorium fueled MSR nuclear power units at any installation that needs more power than a solar array can provide. With the side benefit of not having to waste any of the electricity generated to heat the installation. Luna already has huge amounts or easily ex tractable Thorium so fuel supply won't be much of an issue.
Also has the additional advantage of not mucking up the Lunar environment with all sorts of power lines, towers, or microwave beams crisscrossing Luna's surface.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 18, @06:57PM
No thorium. This is what you'll get.
You can get near constant solar power at the poles, which is already a target of interest.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday October 18, @12:24PM
We don't want to contaminate a virgin planet with COVID-19.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @03:31PM
Misleading title by the author. You cannot upgrade something that doesn't exist.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday October 18, @04:17PM (1 child)
You mean NASA has just given millions of dollars to Microsoft, surely? The lag between the Earth and the Moon should be interesting. It will make conversations awkward. It's already bad enough when the TV news does a satellite link to someone somewhere else on Earth.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday October 18, @08:48PM
Microsoft only bought the Nokia phone business [wikipedia.org]
The remaining parts of Nokia are "telecommunications infrastructure business and Internet of things technologies"
Nokia also sold off Here maps, and bought Alcatel-Lucent (Bell Labs)
