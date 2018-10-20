from the pew-pew dept.
This is what "war in space" probably would look like in the near future:
The creation of the US Space Force has conjured up all manner of fanciful notions about combat in space. Will military satellites act like X-wings and Tie Fighters, zipping around and shooting at one another? Or perhaps will larger ships akin to the USS Enterprise fire photon torpedoes at enemy warbirds?
Hardly. But even those with more realistic expectations for what could happen if nations went to war in space—perhaps satellites using orbital kinetic weapons to attack other satellites?—may not fully appreciate the physics of space combat. That's the conclusion of a new report that investigates what is physically and practically possible when it comes to space combat.
Published by The Aerospace Corporation, The Physics of Space War: How Orbital Dynamics Constrain Space-to-Space Engagements lays out several basic concepts that are likely to govern any space combat for the foreseeable future. All of the physical constraints suggest battles will need to be planned far in advance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @05:20PM (1 child)
Set off a few kinetic weapons in LEO and Musk will have a really bad day.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @05:40PM
Yes, but that will be an absolute fantastic day for me, which I for one welcome.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday October 18, @05:20PM (5 children)
No: the creation of the US Space Force has conjured up the notion that the US powers-that-be have completely lost touch with reality and think their country still has 1950s-level clout, when in fact it's going downhill fast in almost all development metrics, and is roundly ridiculed and increasingly ignored by the rest of the world.
It also conjures up images of fat men in fancy costumes who act like comic book superheroes, hand-selected from the finest candidates rejected for the job of DHS airport frisker.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Sunday October 18, @05:51PM (2 children)
You say that, but the US had lost its monopoly on nuclear weapons before 1950, and spent the latter part of the decade being embarrased by Soviet advancements in space flight.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday October 18, @05:56PM (1 child)
What I meant was, the gap between what the US is and what the US thinks it is has widened to such an extent that the US prefers living in a fantasy world of superpower and space force bullshit than deal with its very real problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @09:19PM
Soon there will be the American Equivalent of Bond, James Bond, to make up for lost empire. Priors we had Maxwell Smart. Ah, when America could laugh! Now, with Space Farce, it is too late.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday October 18, @08:28PM
I wouldn't say they look like heroes [pinimg.com] exactly
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 4, Touché) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday October 18, @10:13PM
I thought the creation of the US Space Force was another way to funnel more money out of the pockets of ordinary Americans into the right people's pockets.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 18, @05:37PM (2 children)
Those genres of science fiction that we might call "action thrillers" have always had it wrong.
Those Sci-Fi authors who have even vague clues about science have always told us that space warfare will be mind numbingly BORING. Kinetic weapons or energy weapons hardly matters. You take weeks or even months setting up for a battle in which the combatants will never see each other except through their long range instruments.
People looking for excitement will have to resort to invading banana republics and desert kingdoms right here on earth.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 4, Funny) by kazzie on Sunday October 18, @05:53PM
And even after making the most meticulous of plans, your space armada can end up being accidentally swallowed by a small dog.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday October 18, @06:21PM
Either that or join the police: it's more and more militarized, and it does see a lot of easy domestic action, beating and killing defenseless civilians.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @06:41PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @07:33PM
https://youtu.be/pG5v7ng0o4A [youtu.be] (Moonraker space battle)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday October 18, @08:43PM (2 children)
Better representation of space combat.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Sunday October 18, @10:10PM
No, not really.
B5 at least gave a nod to how inertia works in space; which set it well ahead of most other space dog fighting scenes. But its still really not "realistic" at all.
They still had FTL travel allowing them to just show up when needed/where needed; real space battles aren't going to have that. And even just within the solar system or even planetary system the distances are still great enough that unless you launched your counter attack days ago you aren't showing up in time to do anything.
The scale of the ships, the fighters for example, were accelerating at "km/s/s" and were roughly the size of rail cars. First the g-forces and propulsions involved are far beyond what we could sustain, (or survive). And 2nd the distances involved in an engagement would be far higher... the 'battlefields' in b5 were much too small, and the ships moved much too slowly. This allowed for 'interesting to watch' battles; but the reality would be these rail car sized vehicles closing at dozens or even 100s of km/s going from 'too far away to see' in front of you, to 'too far away to see' behind you in a fraction of a second.
Basically, take a modern jet fighter simulation game; where you engage with missile locks etc; and where even in the average 'dog fight' where you are jostling for a firing solution you barely see the enemy jet... and multiply that by 10,000. Jet's obviously have very different constraints than space between it still being primarily a 2D theatre, and the constraints imposed by atmospheric flight, but the relative speed and distance engagements take place at do provide a HINT of what the space equivalent would be; except everything would be much further apart, and moving much faster.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @03:53AM
I think The Expanse had a pretty good take on space combat.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @09:21PM
'Nother nutherguy submission, on the war in the space between his ears. God Save Us!
(Score: 1) by oumuamua on Monday October 19, @12:04AM
as recently seen right here on soylent:
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=20/10/17/0155258 [soylentnews.org]
perhaps we need to do something like that old Star Trek episode
https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/A_Taste_of_Armageddon_(episode) [fandom.com]
where we just simulate war