The USDA Should Let People Plant Blight-Resistant American Chestnut Trees:
For more than 30 years, the American Chestnut Foundation (ACF) has been engaged in a privately financed program in which its geneticists have been crossbreeding American chestnuts with blight-resistant Chinese chestnuts. The goal is to produce an American chestnut tree that retains essentially only the blight resistance genes from the Chinese chestnut tree.
More recently, the ACF has been collaborating with researchers at the State University of New York's College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) to use modern biotechnology to endow American chestnut trees with blight resistance. To that end, the researchers have added a gene from wheat that produces the enzyme oxalate oxidase that breaks down the oxalic acid the fungus uses to attack chestnut trees. It works; the added gene does indeed protect American chestnuts from the blight.
Now the ACF and ESF researchers are officially petitioning the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to give their blight-resistant American chestnut "nonregulated status" which would allow the blight-tolerant bioengineered trees to be planted without restriction as part of restoration programs.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday October 18, @02:15PM (17 children)
Yes, they should. When Europeans arrived here in what's now the US, the chestnut tree was more common than oak. Today it's all but entirely gone because of that blight.
(Score: 2) by zoward on Sunday October 18, @03:04PM (10 children)
Agreed. I know a lot of people are genetic "purists" - they don't want bioengineered plants dotting the landscape. At this point, it's gonna be bioengineered chestnut trees or no chestnut trees.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Immerman on Sunday October 18, @05:18PM (9 children)
I'm one of those people that thinks we should be *very* cautious with releasing genetically engineered organisms - we're playing with forces we barely understand, within an ecological web we understand even less, and we have no realistic way to "recall" an organism that proves to be a serious problem.
Risky at the best of times, and the risks are made far worse by the fact that decisions are being made based primarily on short-term profit motives. Motives which have proven time and again to often lead to dangerously reckless behavior. And unlike something relatively safe like nuclear weapons, a dangerous GMO could readily sweep across the entire planet and there'd be nothing we could do to stop it (at least nothing that doesn't carry far greater risks, like gene drives).
However, I'm actually rather in favor of the small subset of GMOs that involves gene transfer between closely related species that could be cross-bred anyway, or even the removal of genes. To my mind that amounts to the ultimate refinement of controlled breeding, and has a very low risk of creating dangerous unforeseen consequences. They should still undergo testing under controlled circumstances as a precaution, but they're nothing like the potential nightmare scenarios that might arise from transgenics or "neogenics"(?) - the addition of genes from completely unrelated species, or even artificially created from whole cloth either by intent or forced mutation. Those I think we'd be wise to be very, very cautious of. The fact that forced mutation is basically unregulated worries me greatly.
What I would like to see though to greatly reduce the risks, is a large reduction in the perverting influence of the profit motive: remove the possibility of patenting genes and the ridiculousness of having to license seed or stud services. Once you create a GMO, it should belong to the world. Leave the attempts to upgrade life mostly in the hands of those motivated by idealism. They're still far from perfect, but at least their goals are generally benevolent.
(Score: 1, Troll) by khallow on Sunday October 18, @05:59PM (2 children)
What is there to barely understand about crossing chestnut breeds and replanting them in a forest environment adapted to its presence?
(Score: 2) by NickM on Sunday October 18, @06:29PM (1 child)
I was about to post this exact same comment. Then I read the article and the link in the article about biotechnology and I am not so sure about the provenance of the resistance gene in the said engineered trees.
I guess that the hybridization program is probably too slow to save the American Chestnut so they resorted to gene insertion.
I am against Monsanto styled genetic engineering¹ . The style of bioengineering done by a foundation like the ACS don't have the same potential for badness and it's hard to understand the opposition to such program.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Monday October 19, @03:29AM
The end goal is the same thing. You either breed the genes you want into it over generations or you just add the genes with engineering. You seem to be against it for no logical reason.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PinkyGigglebrain on Sunday October 18, @06:41PM (2 children)
Almost happened once already [wordpress.com]
It was this near miss that changed my mind about GMO being released into the wild. Thankfully someone with enough clout to stop the release asked the right questions and did the right tests in time.
If they had added the resistance genes from the Chinese Chestnut to the American species I'd be more supportive, but instead they added genes from wheat, a completely unrelated species to achieve their goal. That I have a problem with.
Before I was " hey that is cool", now my take is "keep it in the lab until we know enough about how life works to get it right". I'm sure there have been successes but I've heard of too many situations where the GMO had unintended negative effects when released into the wild. Wild grasses inheriting herbicide resistance from a related species that was GMO, pollen that is toxic to Monarch butterfly, contamination of heirloom corn species by commercial GMO corn, etc. I'm all for the research, it's the rush to make a profit that I have issues with.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday October 18, @07:39PM
(Score: 2) by Jiro on Monday October 19, @12:57AM
This is nonsense. In order for this modified bacterium to spread, it can't just be deadlier than existing bacteria, it also has to be better adapted for survival than existing bacteria. Accidentally adding in a gene which makes it kill plants is not going to make it better adapted for survival than existing bacteria.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday October 18, @09:53PM (1 child)
The US has a lot of territories that are teensy little islands. Couldn't you plant some on one of those to try it out, if the research has already been done?
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Sunday October 18, @10:00PM
That would probably be the best place to do a real-world test - AFTER thorough testing in a truly contained environment. Islands greatly restrict movement, but all but the most isolated still have winds, waves, and birds potentially carrying viable seeds or pollen elsewhere.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday October 19, @02:57AM
Except plants do this kind of gene swapping all the time in the wild. Lots of what we think of as pure species actually started as a natural cross of vaguely related plants (eg. many common citrus, all of the brassica genus). Pollen drifts on the wind or rides on an insect, lands on something that's not perfectly fussy, and voila, you've got a new genetic mix.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 18, @03:28PM (5 children)
Few people have any concept of the economic importance of the chestnut tree. Those suckers were HUGE. We aren't talking about a tree producing 10 or 20 pounds of nuts each year, we're talking several hundreds of pounds from an individual mature tree. As you say, chestnut trees were everywhere. That means millions of tons of edible produce, which requires little to no work or maintenance.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Sunday October 18, @04:54PM (1 child)
They were still roasting on open fires in the 1950s, it's amazing how quickly things like a blight can change the landscape.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday October 19, @03:08AM
Same with Dutch Elm Disease -- took out American Elms from East Coast to Rockies in fairly short order.
Tho there are a few resistant survivors here and there. I have two American Elms in my yard that came back from stumps and are now almost big enough to call trees. (One sometimes has the creeping crud, maybe residual infection? the other is apparently immune.) A commercial garden up the road has a huge one they babied through the plague. Reportedly there's a survivor on the White House lawn that dates back to the 1700s. Most likely this natural resistance came from genes that had migrated in from other types of elm that are themselves resistant.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday October 19, @12:59AM (1 child)
You can get the same from pecan trees anywhere they'll grow well, which is most anywhere from Nebraska south that isn't a desert. They're all over Oklahoma and Tennessee both but they do get a whole lot bigger in TN. They're also the world's best wood for cooking burgers over.
Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times...
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday October 19, @03:00AM
There exist cold-hardy pecan trees (zone 4); an arbor in Massachusetts produces them.
