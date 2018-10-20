Stories
SystemRescueCd Changes Its Name to SystemRescue after More than 16 Years

posted by martyb on Sunday October 18, @06:42PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://9to5linux.com/systemrescuecd-changes-its-name-to-systemrescue-after-more-than-16-years

Due to the name change, SystemRescue now also has a new website address at https://www.system-rescue.org, where you can learn everything there is to know about this distro and also to download the latest release.

The full list of packages included in version 7.00 can be found here. The system rescue and recovery distro remains based on the famous Arch Linux distribution, it's available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, and ships with the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment by default.

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by aristarchus on Sunday October 18, @07:42PM (5 children)

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 18, @07:42PM (#1066205) Journal

    Not the first time, probably. There used to be the SystemRescueFD, just after the SystemRescueZip, and the SystemRescue5.25FD. Prior was the SystemRescueCassette, and SystemRescue8trk, and before that the SystemRescueVinyl33.3333333, and the brittler SystemRescue78. There was the SystemRescueEdison (wax cylinder), the SystemRescueGutenberg, the SystemRescueScriptorium, and the SystemRescueCuniform (clay tablets, never really caught on.) So nice that they are updating the name, so we do not have to explain to millennials what a "Compact Disc" was.

    • (Score: 2) by driverless on Sunday October 18, @09:15PM (4 children)

      by driverless (4770) on Sunday October 18, @09:15PM (#1066216)

      and the SystemRescueCuniform (clay tablets, never really caught on.)

      At least it was an improvement on SystemRescueHenge. Dragging forty tons of rocks onsite each time got old really fast.

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Sunday October 18, @07:44PM (2 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Sunday October 18, @07:44PM (#1066206) Journal

    Yuck!

    Before version 6 it was based on Gentoo and had a few other extra gimmicks I miss

    Lucky for me my Slackware liveCD comes with all the tools and more

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by RamiK on Sunday October 18, @07:53PM (1 child)

      by RamiK (1813) on Sunday October 18, @07:53PM (#1066207)

      a few other extra gimmicks I miss

      I still keep a copy of systemrescuecd-x86-5.3.2.iso since they dropped 32bit support when they switched to arch.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @03:58AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @03:58AM (#1066324)

        You sure about that one? even the article says The system rescue and recovery distro remains based on the famous Arch Linux distribution, it's available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems

        and the 32bit download is certainly on the site

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by HammeredGlass on Sunday October 18, @09:27PM

    by HammeredGlass (12241) on Sunday October 18, @09:27PM (#1066221)

    It needs to be removed for a successful load of that site.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @07:17AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @07:17AM (#1066353)

    The next iteration will be fully integrated to every major Linux distro.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @07:52AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @07:52AM (#1066357)

      If they do that, I'm going back to Henge. At least it goes all the way up to eleven.

