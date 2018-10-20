from the getting-away-from-the-cd-part-of-town? dept.
https://9to5linux.com/systemrescuecd-changes-its-name-to-systemrescue-after-more-than-16-years
Due to the name change, SystemRescue now also has a new website address at https://www.system-rescue.org, where you can learn everything there is to know about this distro and also to download the latest release.
The full list of packages included in version 7.00 can be found here. The system rescue and recovery distro remains based on the famous Arch Linux distribution, it's available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, and ships with the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment by default.
(Score: 5, Funny) by aristarchus on Sunday October 18, @07:42PM (5 children)
Not the first time, probably. There used to be the SystemRescueFD, just after the SystemRescueZip, and the SystemRescue5.25FD. Prior was the SystemRescueCassette, and SystemRescue8trk, and before that the SystemRescueVinyl33.3333333, and the brittler SystemRescue78. There was the SystemRescueEdison (wax cylinder), the SystemRescueGutenberg, the SystemRescueScriptorium, and the SystemRescueCuniform (clay tablets, never really caught on.) So nice that they are updating the name, so we do not have to explain to millennials what a "Compact Disc" was.
WICITA? (What If chromas is the Asshole?)
(Score: 2) by driverless on Sunday October 18, @09:15PM (4 children)
At least it was an improvement on SystemRescueHenge. Dragging forty tons of rocks onsite each time got old really fast.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday October 18, @09:23PM
Yes, improved the write speed immensely. But data security was not as good as it was with the Henge. Cosmic rays do not flip fourty ton bluestone.
WICITA? (What If chromas is the Asshole?)
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday October 18, @10:48PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Sunday October 18, @11:40PM (1 child)
Easier to do in winter on sleighs.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday October 19, @12:30AM
True, but it doesn't snow in Wiltshire very often.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Sunday October 18, @07:44PM (2 children)
Yuck!
Before version 6 it was based on Gentoo and had a few other extra gimmicks I miss
Lucky for me my Slackware liveCD comes with all the tools and more
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Informative) by RamiK on Sunday October 18, @07:53PM (1 child)
I still keep a copy of systemrescuecd-x86-5.3.2.iso since they dropped 32bit support when they switched to arch.
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @03:58AM
You sure about that one? even the article says The system rescue and recovery distro remains based on the famous Arch Linux distribution, it's available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems
and the 32bit download is certainly on the site
(Score: 3, Informative) by HammeredGlass on Sunday October 18, @09:27PM
It needs to be removed for a successful load of that site.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @07:17AM (1 child)
The next iteration will be fully integrated to every major Linux distro.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @07:52AM
If they do that, I'm going back to Henge. At least it goes all the way up to eleven.