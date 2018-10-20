Stories
Eel Effects: Fears after Release of Exotic Species into New York City Lake

posted by martyb on Sunday October 18, @09:03PM
from the invasive-species dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

Eel effects: fears after release of exotic species into New York lake:

New York state and city wildlife officials say it is too soon to know what effect a dump of exotic eels into a lake in a park in Brooklyn last month will have on local species – but it could become a major problem.

[...] The illegal release became a curiosity on social media, but the dumping of exotic animals in urban parks is nothing new. Across the US, non-native birds, turtles, fish and lizards have settled into, and often disturbed, local ecosystems. New Yorkers free thousands of non-native animals every year. Many abandoned pets quickly die but others can survive, reproduce and cause lasting harm.

Based on photos taken by bystanders, officials identified the eels in Prospect Park as swamp eels native to south-east Asia, which have been found in at least eight US states. Once introduced, often after being purchased at live fish markets, the eels eat almost anything including plants, insects, crustaceans, frogs, turtles and other fish. In Brooklyn, they could prey upon or compete with the park's native species for however long they survive, said Katrina Toal, deputy director of the New York City parks department's wildlife unit.

But there are no plans to eradicate the eels, which are nocturnal and spend most of their time burrowed in the sediment of lakes, rivers and marshes.

"This kind of species is a little tricky. They're well hidden," Toal said. "We're not going to go out there and try to trap any of them."

(1)

  • (Score: 0, Offtopic) by fustakrakich on Sunday October 18, @09:08PM (4 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Sunday October 18, @09:08PM (#1066215) Journal

    Free energy...

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @09:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @09:28PM (#1066222)

      Diesel

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @09:56PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @09:56PM (#1066231)

      You still have to feed them...

      • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday October 18, @10:02PM

        by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 18, @10:02PM (#1066234)

        Electric eels eat old batteries, so it's a win-win

      • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @10:16PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @10:16PM (#1066242)

        We can let the magic of externalization take care of that.

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by acid andy on Sunday October 18, @10:24PM (1 child)

    by acid andy (1683) on Sunday October 18, @10:24PM (#1066244) Homepage Journal

    [Others] can survive, reproduce and cause lasting harm. [They] eat almost anything including plants, insects, crustaceans, frogs, turtles and other fish. [They] could prey upon or compete with [...] native species for however long they survive

    Sounds a lot like a certain bipedal species of ape to me.

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Sunday October 18, @10:24PM

    by Beryllium Sphere (r) (5062) on Sunday October 18, @10:24PM (#1066245)

    "You picked a fine time to leave me loose eel"

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @11:19PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 18, @11:19PM (#1066254)

    You don't like eels, but don't want to do anything either. I like eating eels though, and sounds like the Chinese are seeding the environment in order to save on ingredients.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @01:30AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @01:30AM (#1066289)

      I don't think I'll be parking my hovercraft there.

(1)