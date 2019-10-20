from the do-you-want-Godzilla?-because-this-is-how-you-get-Godzilla dept.
Japan reportedly decides to release treated Fukushima water into the sea:
Japan will release more than a million tons of treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in a decades-long operation, reports said Friday, despite strong opposition from environmentalists, local fishermen and farmers. The release of the water, which has been filtered to reduce radioactivity, is likely to start in 2022 at the earliest, said national dailies the Nikkei, the Yomiuri, and other local media.
The decision ends years of debate over how to dispose of the liquid that includes water used to cool the power station after it was hit by a massive tsunami in 2011.
[...] There are around 1.23 million tons of waste water stored in tanks at the facility, according to plant operator TEPCO, which also declined to comment on the reports.
[...] Environmental activists have expressed strong opposition to the proposals, and fishermen and farmers have voiced fear that consumers will shun seafood and produce from the region.
[...] A decision has been getting increasingly urgent as space to store the water -- which also includes groundwater and rain that seeps daily into the plant -- is running out.
Most of the radioactive isotopes have been removed by an extensive filtration process -- but one remains, tritium. It can't be removed with existing technology.
[...] Tritium is only harmful to humans in very large doses, experts say. The International Atomic Energy Agency argues that properly filtered water could be diluted with seawater and then safely released into the ocean.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday October 19, @08:32AM (23 children)
Frustrating article. Problem is tritium can't be cleaned out of the Fukushima water. Tritium is, as we all know, found naturally in water. Is there a significant increase over background levels of Tritium? Article doesn't say, probably journalists don't even know what Tritium is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @08:46AM (10 children)
I thought it could be separated by centrifuge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @09:03AM (3 children)
Sure, if you have 10 liters. Or 100. They have a few billion which makes centrifuges not exactly viable method anymore.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday October 19, @10:28AM (1 child)
It's supposed to be a decade long operation tho so it's not like they are pouring it all out in a day or so, there might be time to filter it some more or technology might somehow catch up with at least some of it. But still as mentioned, it probably won't have a significant effect. I'm fairly certain, without even knowing, that they'll also monitor the situation and do some testing -- certainly so if they start to pull mutated three-eyed-fish out of the sea or if Gojiro makes an appearance.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Muad'Dave on Monday October 19, @11:54AM
If it's a decade-long operation, the water they release in year 10 will have almost half of the tritium it contained gone by decay anyway. The half-life of tritium is about 12.3 years.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @12:57PM
Why don't they make some neutron bombs? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neutron_bomb [wikipedia.org]
For protection from China, you know.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday October 19, @09:14AM (5 children)
Yes, and it's quite valuable. Which makes me think that the concentration is pretty low in the Fukushima water.
But indeed, TFA doesn't say, nor do any of the other articles I found. Stupid journalism, probably being pushed by greenies who also don't know what tritium is, but think that anything related to Fukushima must be bad.
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday October 19, @12:58PM (4 children)
Just imagine it were Russians releasing the water.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday October 19, @01:23PM (3 children)
They would just bottle the water and sell it as a health-tonic -- to give you THE power!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @04:35PM (1 child)
Fukushima Water (tm).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @04:37PM
Gives your skin a healty glow.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 19, @05:23PM
Nuka Quantum [fandom.com]. Obviously.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @09:01AM (8 children)
Here is the real concentration in the Tepco tanks
https://www.tepco.co.jp/en/decommission/progress/watertreatment/images/190331tankarea_en.pdf [tepco.co.jp]
Biological half-life is only about 2 weeks and radiological is 12 years. Releasing that into the ocean is basically a noop when it comes to radiation levels. At heavy water reactors, they mostly capture the tritium for sale later, but some leaks out anyway.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tritium#Regulatory_limits [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heavy_water#Tritium_production [wikipedia.org]
https://nuclearsafety.gc.ca/pubs_catalogue/uploads/CNSC_Release_and_Dose_eng_rev2.pdf [nuclearsafety.gc.ca]
There would be no significant increase in the background radiation from this release because it's very small compared to what is already there. The important thing here is they've cleaned the heavy elements.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @09:28AM (5 children)
sorry for my ignorance, but what does "noop" mean in this sentence?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday October 19, @09:35AM (4 children)
noop = no-op = no-operation. An instruction on a CPU that literally "does nothing", has no effect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @10:25AM (1 child)
thank you. it sounded like something I'd heard before, and I even thought about "no-operation", but I thought that meant "this is an operation you should not do". whole thing was confusing, hence the question.
anyway. I guess "noop = Left Shift+Right Shift" then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @12:14PM
Left Shift+Right Shift was sometimes used to switch to Russian input here back in the DOS days…
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @10:32AM (1 child)
What kind of four letter instructions do you write? It's NOP not NOOP.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday October 19, @04:39PM
Narp.
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday October 19, @01:09PM (1 child)
If they really cleaned the heavy elements, why don't they keep the water for a few more decades?
No, I don't trust them. They are people who run away and hired bums to fight the explosion while managing it remotely from Tokyo. They are trying to dump the heavy dirty shit in the ocean - hide the evidence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @01:48PM
They went through this at Three Mile Island. They had to build large storage tanks to hold treated water, which was much better quality than the Susquehanna River in which they wanted to return it, but they had to hold the water essentially for PR reasons, not health reasons.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 19, @02:55PM (2 children)
Isn't tritium rather valuable for things like, oh, fusion reactors which are reputed to be coming online in 5-10 years?
Wouldn't it make sense to recover the tritium before releasing the contaminated water? Unless, you're working an anti-fusion agenda.
Either way, I do agree, it is better to release the water in a controlled manner instead of keeping it in crumbling tanks and have it all spill out in the next earthquake / volcano / tsunami / Godzilla attack.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Monday October 19, @04:20PM (1 child)
It says right in the summary there isn't a known way to remove it.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 19, @05:44PM
Seems... unlikely. How do they normally collect tritium? If they need the hydrogen to be in gaseous form before they separate the tritium, any science fair candidate can split the water with electrolysis... and they could even re-combust the hydrogen and oxygen after it is split and the tritium has been separated from the regular H2 using the heat of combustion to partially power the separation process.
Now, is it economically viable? That all depends on your definition of viable, and what your values are for things like perceived radioactive contamination of the fisheries...
(Score: 3, Funny) by oumuamua on Monday October 19, @01:39PM (1 child)
Over-fishing problem: solved
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 19, @02:52PM
Yep, seems like the perfect opportunity for a "nature preserve" that will improve neighboring fisheries through hyper-abundance (aka non-exploited abundance) in the exclusion zone spilling out into the harvested fisheries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @05:01PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @07:40PM
it sucks. the ocean, however, is ginormous ... so good luck winning the lottery.
on the other hand, humans being a curious bunch, how about proofing your real curiosity and being a tritium release decission maker, doing a simulated but real tritium delution w/ ocean water in a aquarium tank and growing some stuff in it for a year or so ... and then ... you know eat it?
ofc if grows to look funny you don't have to taste it ... being obvious?
i want to believe in science. i just cannot do those experiments in by backyard on a shoestring$ to confirm/reproduce thus it invovles a element of trust. now add in all the implications when in the realm of nuclear science (example near daily news of one country north of south korea doing research in their backyard and the outrage it causes) there is a relistic non-paranoid reason to DOUBT publically (non desirables and terrorist are a subset of public) accesible and released "scientific" information in the nuclear realm.
this could be good but it does or could clash with the generally excepted mandate to publish all scientfic data unbiased no matter the implications.
for example this one alien planet was very rigorous with this principle and the planet blew up because everybody had access to "grow a red button in the garden, that when pushed generated a mini blackhole" knowledge and so the planet disappeard but won the universal nobel price for scientfic openness ...
but maybe i am too dumb and just like to worry ...