Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Touch-and-Go: US Spacecraft Sampling Asteroid for Return

posted by martyb on Monday October 19, @11:42AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the making-friends-with-"Bennufits"? dept.
News Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

Touch-and-go: US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return:

After almost two years circling an ancient asteroid hundreds of millions of miles away, a NASA spacecraft this week will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble.

The drama unfolds Tuesday as the U.S. takes its first crack at collecting asteroid samples for return to Earth, a feat accomplished so far only by Japan.

Brimming with names inspired by Egyptian mythology, the Osiris-Rex mission is looking to bring back at least 2 ounces (60 grams) worth of asteroid Bennu, the biggest otherworldly haul from beyond the moon.

The van-sized spacecraft is aiming for the relatively flat middle of a tennis court-sized crater named Nightingale—a spot comparable to a few parking places here on Earth. Boulders as big as buildings loom over the targeted touchdown zone.

[...] Once it drops out of its half-mile-high (0.75 kilometer-high) orbit around Bennu, the spacecraft will take a deliberate four hours to make it all the way down, to just above the surface.

Then the action cranks up when Osiris-Rex's 11-foot (3.4-meter) arm reaches out and touches Bennu. Contact should last five to 10 seconds, just long enough to shoot out pressurized nitrogen gas and suck up the churned dirt and gravel. Programmed in advance, the spacecraft will operate autonomously during the unprecedented touch-and-go maneuver. With an 18-minute lag in radio communication each way, ground controllers for spacecraft builder Lockheed Martin near Denver can't intervene.

If the first attempt doesn't work, Osiris-Rex can try again. Any collected samples won't reach Earth until 2023.

Original Submission


«  Enterprise Solutions Provider 'Software AG' Hit by Clop Ransomware | Strangely Behaving Red Supergiant Betelgeuse Smaller and Closer than First Thought  »
Touch-and-Go: US Spacecraft Sampling Asteroid for Return | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @02:22PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @02:22PM (#1066426)

    Remember, we're all in this together! (force chokes self)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 19, @03:54PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday October 19, @03:54PM (#1066456) Homepage Journal

    I wonder how long it would take for Cajuns to swarm into space if they found a crawdad on the asteroid? Of course, if they found a snail, it would be the French who did the swarming.

    --
    Are you a cuck race theorist?

  • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday October 19, @04:23PM

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Monday October 19, @04:23PM (#1066469) Journal

    Was consent was obtained in advance?

    --
    В «Правде» нет известий, в «Известиях» нет правды
(1)