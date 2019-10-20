from the betelgeuse-just-got-closer dept.
Strangely Behaving Red Supergiant Betelgeuse Smaller and Closer Than First Thought:
"It's normally one of the brightest stars in the sky, but we've observed two drops in the brightness of Betelgeuse since late 2019," [Dr. Meridith Joyce from The Australian National University (ANU)] said.
[...] "We know the first dimming event involved a dust cloud. We found the second smaller event was likely due to the pulsations of the star."
[...] According to co-author Dr. Shing-Chi Leung from The University of Tokyo, the analysis "confirmed that pressure waves — essentially, sound waves-were the cause of Betelgeuse's pulsation."
"It's burning helium in its core at the moment, which means it's nowhere near exploding," Dr. Joyce said.
[...] Co-author Dr. László Molnár from the Konkoly Observatory?in Budapest says the study also revealed how big Betelgeuse is, and its distance from Earth.
"The actual physical size of Betelgeuse has been a bit of a mystery — earlier studies suggested it could be bigger than the orbit of Jupiter. Our results say Betelgeuse only extends out to two thirds of that, with a radius 750 times the radius of the sun," Dr. Molnár said.
"Once we had the physical size of the star, we were able to determine the distance from Earth. Our results show it's a mere 530 light years from us — 25 percent closer than previously thought."
The good news is Betelgeuse is still too far from Earth for the eventual explosion to have a significant impact here.
Journal Reference:
Meridith Joyce, Shing-Chi Leung, László Molnár, et al. Standing on the Shoulders of Giants: New Mass and Distance Estimates for Betelgeuse through Combined Evolutionary, Asteroseismic, and Hydrodynamic Simulations with MESA - IOPscience, The Astrophysical Journal (DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/abb8db)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Monday October 19, @01:59PM (2 children)
Not your mom.
Jokes aside, the idea of a star the size of Jupiter's orbit is mind blowing.
I asked my wife if I was the only one she'd been with. She said yes, the others were all 9s and 10s.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @02:24PM
watching napoleon dynamite made me a man!
now i'm on the hunt for a sexy black lady! +++++++ life improvement!
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday October 19, @07:37PM
Yes....but you've got to remember that most of that star is, to quote someone else, a red hot vacuum. The "atmosphere" of a red giant is a better vacuum than can easily be pumped out on the surface of the earth. But since it's red hot, it's hard to see through it. The size is mainly determined by what surface area is needed to allow it to radiate away heat fast enough to keep from getting hotter...and red is less effective at radiating away heat than colors shading more towards blue.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 4, Funny) by ikanreed on Monday October 19, @02:33PM (1 child)
Someone summoned it by saying "Betelgeuse Betelgeuse Betelgeuse"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @03:23PM
Many of them and not only 3 times [youtube.com].
Not [youtube.com] the first time [youtube.com] either, it's called the cult of personality [youtube.com].
Next in line for getting close is Cthulhu
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday October 19, @03:30PM (2 children)
For decades, I supposed Betelgeuse is not a star, but an exhaust end of a worm hole.
Every new bit of science about it adds more credibility to my conjecture.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @03:36PM
Where's my "+/- ? WTF" mod when I need it?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday October 19, @04:53PM
Why? Why should a worm hole have an exhaust end and why does it look so much like a star?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Monday October 19, @04:12PM
This is just one of the effects of a hrung collapsing on Betelgeuse VII. We're not even sure what a hrung is, or why it chose to collapse on Betelgeuse VII.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Monday October 19, @04:44PM (1 child)
Parallax observations from the Hipparcos satellite has come up with a distance of about 720 light years. I'd go with that over a) modeling star behavior, b) based on the assumptions of that model and some vague observations of Betelgeuse, deriving a radius for Betelgeuse, and then c) claiming that the resulting calculation from that radius is somehow accurate enough to contest the Hipparcos observation. Ultimately, all we can say is that the new calculation merely confirms the parallax estimates. The error is not good enough to back the claim of closer distance.
(Score: 3, Informative) by khallow on Monday October 19, @04:45PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @04:48PM
Really do prefer a journal abstract to the hype post marketing and magazine mangle, or in this case co-author sound bites.
Thanks again SoylentNews keep up the good work.
TFA (well quotes in TFS) says 530 light years is 25 percent closer than previous estimate. Not saying the 25 percent claim is BS, but why is it even quantified?
Journal abstract says new estimate is 153 to 195 parsecs. Some internet converter DDG throws up, suggests the prior estimate was 215 pc, with some unknown confidence band, likely broader?
So while the two estimates are clearly different, there is a not insignificant probability it is not 25 percent better.
Closer than previously thought is sufficient. Even without a full study paper the Abstract was a thousand percent more informative than TFS implied TFA would have been.
The only real point of this comment was a pat on the SN back for including the actual study link.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 19, @04:52PM (1 child)
It appears that Betelgeuse is in the upper left corner of Orion.
Didn't Betelgeuse realize that window decorations are only properly located in the top right?
Night of the living systemd! Coming this Halloween on VHS !!!
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Monday October 19, @04:56PM
Or perhaps that you're looking at the window from the other side?