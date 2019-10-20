As of 2019, there were over 770 million security cameras around the world, and when it comes to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, in total, there are over 28 billion IoT devices currently connected to the Internet.

While security cameras play a vital role in remotely monitoring children, the elderly, and pets, etc., they are also a lucrative target for cybercriminals especially when a huge number of these devices are known to be vulnerable and exposed to public access.

Keeping that in mind; it has been reported that cybercriminals were able to hack thousands of home Internet Protocol (IP) cameras, record live footage, and upload them on explicit and x-rated websites.