Smile!
3TB of clips from hacked home security cameras posted online:
As of 2019, there were over 770 million security cameras around the world, and when it comes to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, in total, there are over 28 billion IoT devices currently connected to the Internet.
While security cameras play a vital role in remotely monitoring children, the elderly, and pets, etc., they are also a lucrative target for cybercriminals especially when a huge number of these devices are known to be vulnerable and exposed to public access.
Keeping that in mind; it has been reported that cybercriminals were able to hack thousands of home Internet Protocol (IP) cameras, record live footage, and upload them on explicit and x-rated websites.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday October 19, @08:38PM (5 children)
It's been what, 10-15 years since these have been all over?
If it's 2020 and you install a webcam without changing the default password then I hope:
1) Your wife is really hot (or you, lets not judge by sex)(or sexual orientation)(I hope you're over 18)
2) You have a sensitive job
3) You hit pornhub.
I asked my wife if I was the only one she'd been with. She said yes, the others were all 9s and 10s.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 19, @08:47PM (3 children)
I mostly agree. Yeah, change the password, that's great. But, it seems that every two or three months we read about some vulnerability in IOT stuff that isn't "fixed" with a good password. The best thing to do? Block all your IOT stuff at the router. Ensure that these things can't access the internet, and that the internet can't access them. Ensure that remote administration is turned off on the router, and put a good password on the router, then you should be good to go.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 19, @08:54PM (2 children)
Operate a separate WiFi router with separate SSID for the IoT stuff.
That router is not connected to anything. eg, not NATed to any other network. Not even your internal network.
To manage your IoT stuff, your laptop can use the special WiFi network reserved for IoT stuff.
Alas, these days, in order to manage IoT stuff, you most likely must do it through the clod.
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Monday October 19, @11:45PM (1 child)
Tough luck. The clod is dense... and insensitive (grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Tuesday October 20, @01:42AM
Might clod be a better word for it?
(Score: 2) by daver!west!fmc on Monday October 19, @10:53PM
Not only have these things been all over for 10-15 years, but there were several bunches of 'em made with something Unix-like. So they had enough of an IP stack to hook up to a dynamic DNS service and register for a name, host a web server, and host an FTP server that permitted anonymous transfers from /dev/mem, which if you asked for it got you a 16MB dump that you could look through for strings some of which would be the user name and password that let you log into the web server and look through the camera. I don't know what the deal was, I'm guessing there was some outfit with a reference design for a board and a Linux distribution that producers could badge-engineer and maybe even tailor a little.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday October 19, @08:48PM
Q. What kind of people install an IoT web cam in their home?
A. Exhibitionist
Computer Tirade Show held at large exhibition hall . . .
Security Guard: Excuse me, sir! You cannot go in to the exhibition hall early unless you are an exhibitionist.
Vendor Employee: I am not an exhibitionist, but I AM a vendor exhibitor, at booth #xxxxx.
(Score: 5, Funny) by MostCynical on Monday October 19, @08:48PM (1 child)
"Postman rings twice"
"See the neighbor use the back door"
"Big man puts it in the bin"
"Blonde can't park, neighbor helps"
This is the internet.. someone, somewhere actually wants to see and 'enjoy' videos of people pressing doorbells.. rule 34.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday October 19, @09:03PM
Your video titles are pretty funny, but there are plenty of people who install security cameras inside the house. Nanny cams, pet cams, etc...
People almost always go with the default setup configuration, especially if it "works." If the default security settings are essentially wide open, that's how they'll stay.
The vast majority of people simply can't do firewalls, vlans, or any security preparation at all for this stuff. Their home network equipment probably doesn't even offer those options. Even if it does they don't know how to set it up, and their ISP probably won't help them with it in case something doesn't work.
I expect stuff like this to continue happening, and 3TB of data is a drop in the bucket for how much footage the cameras must be producing all the time.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday October 19, @09:32PM
Maybe we're about to learn some things from all this, when human behavior specialists, social scientists, biologists, and other scientists get hold of this stuff and analyze it. Like, how depraved some of us really are. And TMI things we'd rather not know.
(Score: -1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @09:47PM (1 child)
https://i.redd.it/zptu5xlze4u51.png [i.redd.it]
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday October 19, @10:27PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @12:32AM
Internal home security cameras should have a physical lens cover that drops in place when the camera is not active, and a red light when it is. A single circuit should control both.
(Score: 1) by MIRV888 on Tuesday October 20, @04:49AM
I would never have a camera from my dvr inside the home. The whole reason to have cameras (for me) is to cover the perimeter of my home. If you need cameras inside your house, you have much bigger issues.
Herp a Derp