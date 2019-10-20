from the because-Microsoft? dept.
Windows 10 is Installing Office Web Apps Without Asking Permission
Mandatory Windows 10 updates aren't new, but the latest example is raising a few hackles. ZDNet, The Verge and users are reporting that Windows 10 is force-restarting PCs to install links to Office web apps that launch in Edge, including in the Start menu. And despite initial reports, this isn't limited to Insider members — people using standard Windows 10 releases have seen the change as well.
The apps take up no storage or other resources. Until now, though, installing Office web apps was optional. Windows isn't asking for your permission, let alone informing you of what's about to happen. Microsoft is potentially disrupting work or other important tasks to promote its online productivity suite.
We've asked Microsoft for comment.
Microsoft Just Force Restarted My Windows PC Again to Install More Unwanted Apps
Windows 10 restarted my computer without permission yet again — to install unsolicited web app versions of Microsoft Office, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook on my computer.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 19, @10:53PM
What else does Windows install without asking? Does your computer perform a complete backup users folders to NSA servers, encrypted with NSA's own encryption scheme?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @12:17AM
Nothingguy runs Windows? No wonder he's so technically inept! And they are installing apps, without permission?? Prey they do not alter the deal further!!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 20, @12:34AM
Yeah, nothingguy has a couple virtual machines with Windows installed. Not Win10 though.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @03:04AM
How does Runaway know so much about what nutherguy is doing? Are they Arkansas cousins?
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday October 20, @12:29AM
If it does (OneDrive), then they need bigger disks over there because Windows keeps suggesting I subscribe to a monthly plan to get more storage...
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday October 20, @01:19AM
Is there any pattern to this? I haven't had this crap appear on any Win10 machine I've got access to. Is this for budget ad-supported versions?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @04:15AM
Whatever it damn well pleases.
Any computer with Windows 10 on it no longer belongs to you.
See prior statements.
But, hey - update, update, UPDATE, no matter what's in those updates! Because if you don't, someone might take over or download everything on your computer!
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday October 20, @04:29AM
It installs whatever they choose to include as part of the base operating system, as per the release of that system at a specified date. Like literally every other operating system. Operating systems come with some games sometimes, they come with video editors, and a bunch of other random shit. There are flavors of linux with ten times more random shit than windows. If you want a version of windows that is just basic core OS functionality - Microsoft makes many, and some don't even include a GUI - console/terminals only.
When you update your OS, you can choose to only update with critical security patches, and nothing else will be installed. By default (what most of the windows desktop users want), all the little extras you may or may not want will get added as well. An OS image and apps it comes with grows over the years - it's not fixed from the time you install it to the time you install a new OS.
So what we have here is a bunch of power users who are not actually that technical, using a home/household OS distribution as their main driver, because they're too dumb to use the appropriate professional version. Then they get upset they're getting the stuff geared for little Timmy and gram-mama. What they're actually upset about is that their knowledge is not windows-admin knowledge, and they only look like a tech person to their homemaker mom. Then they go on a site with actual tech people, and make themselves look like little Timmy by spouting garbage anyone who has actually done real OS administration knows is made up and false.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @11:08PM
I"m just happy with my normal life as a 7.
Bo Derek (10) would be out of reach anyway.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @11:09PM
Fool me 69th times...
(Score: 3, Touché) by driverless on Tuesday October 20, @02:54AM
It's actually a 68, not a 69. You suck Microsoft's dick for them and they send you an IOU.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday October 19, @11:10PM
Won't be long now, Windows won't run without your credit card info to charge for future upgrades. Business customers won't care, accounting will handle it. Home users will just run either Windows Store, iStore, or Google Play
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @11:26PM
Upgrade charges?, more like for your weekly/monthly/yearly subscription fee charges..no pay, no windows for you...or an ad-supported limited service..
(Score: 2) by corey on Tuesday October 20, @12:01AM
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Tuesday October 20, @01:39AM
Wasn't is a Republican administration that dropped the last antitrust suit against Microsoft?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @04:20AM
No, they remembered the last antitrust case.
Which is why they're hitting so damned hard with Windows 10. They have had every intent of making up for lost time, and they're doing it. Heck, they changed UEFI standards in some pretty insidious ways that hardly anyone seems to remember, assuming the old Window 8 standards still hold sway.
Microsoft changed since the 90s, alright - it got sneakier and worse. It's been moving us towards the concept of Oracle Network Computers [wikipedia.org], which were a move by good ol' Oracle to try to get us all onto dumb terminals with the actual processing done by Oracle servers in the late 90s.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @12:10AM
are a logic error.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @12:20AM
Runaway, poor, poor, Runaway! Says it's his wife's machine, but we all know that is about as realistic as a Hunter laptop in a Delaware computer repair shop! And then, poor chromas? Who else is a MicroSlave? Fess up! We need your IP address for the high enemas!!
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday October 20, @12:31AM
No no no no. Plenty of valid logic to be found. Consider:
- My [Ww]indows is/are broken
- You can easily get in through my [Ww]indows
- Putting curtains in front of the [Ww]indows is good for your privacy
(Score: 3, Funny) by hendrikboom on Tuesday October 20, @01:36AM
I had my windows washed last weekend. I can see clearly now. I can even see the rain has stopped.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Tuesday October 20, @12:27AM
I hadn't yet heard about that feature of Windows 10.
(Score: 3, Funny) by SomeGuy on Tuesday October 20, @12:33AM
From The Virge article:
Only just now realizing that everything you see on your computer, toy mobile device, or IoT shit, is actually advertising space? Microsoft hasn't even been pretending it was anything else since Windows 8.
Reminds me of the good old days of installing applications from a CD only to find web browsers and other unrelated software intentionally clobbered afterward.
Also, anything "on the web" is not Microsoft Office. Microsoft Office is a word processor that runs on a computer, a spreadsheet that runs on a computer, a presentation program that runs on a computer, and a shitty desktop database that runs on a computer. No fucking internet connection needed. I don't give a flying shit what they are selling or renting these days that pretends to be Microsoft Office.
(Score: 2) by chewbacon on Tuesday October 20, @01:15AM
...I bought a Mac. I can do some *nix tasks on it and it even runs Office. My previous laptop, I had Win10 for office, but I did most of my day-to-day computing in linux since it was much nicer to my laptop battery. Windows would bog down doing so much shit in the background and draining the battery, it was like Windows was using the computer and I wasn't. While it's true the Macbook is a different computer altogether, the battery does out perform that old Windows laptop. Best part: OneDrive and Skype don't keep reappearing every other week.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @03:02AM
53% of white women voted for Trump! Trump! Trump! the frist time around and at least 60% will this time, because white people are assholes, and on top of it Windows 10!
WTF is wrong with this reality? How can we contact Vanilla Sky tech support?
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Tuesday October 20, @03:08AM
Vanilla Sky! Tech Support! Benny the dog! I have always admired the user interface. Do you want to wake up from this false virtual reality? All you have to do is jump off this perfectly good 40 story building! Better than any "confirm" button, ever. You have to believe!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @03:46AM
OH HEY! LOOK AT ME! I CAN BE RACIST TOO! black/asian/hispanic/etc people are assholes.
(Score: 2) by jb on Tuesday October 20, @04:13AM
We've known for many years now that Windows 10 is spyware.
Why are people suddenly surprised to discover that Windows 10 also contains other forms of malware?
After all, most of the other spyware found out in the wild exhibits that sort of behaviour.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @04:33AM
People are in denial about the nature of Windows 10 due to a combination of ignorance and perceived helplessness, combined with the fact that many of the problems are difficult to see since they're in the background. This is similar to people being hooked into, for instance, Google's network, where people may rely on it but don't know of anything else that can get the job done effectively in a way they are familiar with, or in a way they can use with others. In that particular example, most of the alternatives are pretty inferior and iffy on their own (DuckDuckGo comes to mind; despite the friendly duck, it's founder is pretty shady and the results kinda suck after the first few hits, moreso than Google).
Windows 10's problems in this area are particularly prevalent and difficult to escape because it comes installed on so many computers, and because so much software runs only on Windows. Often people need it for work, and in many occupations, they don't have a lot of flexibility. For instance, a hospital may use sophisticated health care management software on all of their computers, that has traditionally been available on Windows. They are not going to run that software in WINE on Linux for a variety of reasons, not the least of which training, certification (which probably doesn't exist for that configuration), technical support, and the inevitable lawsuit when something fucks up when someone is in cardiac arrest and they die because of it. An extreme example, but a realistic one, and there are many others. They're going to go with the industry standard to avoid blame, and they're going to hope that Microsoft deigns fit not to fuck with them too much. In many cases companies can get themselves partial protection, because they'd get Windows 10 Enterprise, which is far more expensive than most people can afford, and which removes most (but not all) of the spyware without OS tampering. But that's not going to help the poor schmucks who need to get Windows 10 Pro or Home, and there's no telling just what they actually do in Enterprise, or what they will do in the future at this rate.
While there are options out there, truth of the matter is that a lot of people don't have the time or energy to learn all of this. If you have several screaming kids and a stressful job, you're not going to be mentally spry enough to figure out what the hell a file path is and how it's different from a netmask. There are more options out there these days, yes, and things have to some extent improved, but there's still a very long way to go.