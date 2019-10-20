from the no-more-horsing-around dept.
San Diego Zoo scientists revive cells from 40-year deep-freeze to clone endangered Przewalski's horse:
Kurt looks and acts like any other young horse. He scampers and strides on springy legs, testing their strength. When it's time to recharge, he nuzzles up to his mother for some nourishing milk.
But Kurt is no ordinary horse. Kurt is a clone.
The 2-month-old colt is a Przewalski's horse[*], a species native to central Asia that once went extinct in the wild and is still critically endangered, with only about 2,000 remaining.
San Diego Zoo Global researchers have high hopes that Kurt can help turn things around for his species. He was cloned from skin cells taken from a stallion in 1980 and safeguarded at the Frozen Zoo, San Diego Zoo Global's vast repository of 10,000 cell lines from more than 1,100 species and subspecies.
"By 'bringing cells to life,' if you will, making an animal out of a cell, we can bring back a portion of the gene pool that would otherwise be lost," said Oliver Ryder, director of genetics at San Diego Zoo Global.
It's the first time anyone has successfully cloned a Przewalski's horse, which is only the third species San Diego Zoo Global has ever cloned — joining the gaur and banteng, two endangered cattle species cloned in the early 2000s.
[...] Every Przewalski's horse alive is related to 12 wild ancestors. That doesn't bode well for any species, as it takes genetic diversity to adapt to habitat changes and fight off new diseases.
[*] Przewalski's horse.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday October 20, @02:52AM
I listened to an interesting BBC podcast about the evolution of the horse a while ago, and it turns out that they have extremely low genetic diversity, possibly because we ate nearly all of them before we learned to domesticate them.
In fact, in North America the locals did eat them all, along with the camels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @02:54AM
I'm having my ass shipped to the San Diego zoo when I die. You can't get rid of me!
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday October 20, @03:09AM
An interesting opportunity for maintaining strong voting constituency...
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday October 20, @03:12AM (1 child)
It's DNA is probably in bad need of " defragging".
Reproduction is Nature's way of cleaning up the DNA, with the introduction of a different DNA.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Informative) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday October 20, @04:08AM
waaaat. sorry, but you haven't taken an 8th grade biology class. dna does not get "defragged" during sexual reproduction. in addition, asexual reproduction is also "nature's way" - as in happening in your own body, and the method by which plants and animals also reproduce.
in mitosis, the pairs come from the same cell. in meiosis you have the same amount of dna - just half comes from each parent. there's no "defrag" happening. you don't know what reproduction is (failed biology, are really ugly), and you don't know what a defrag is (typing this on your phone, don't own a computer.
Leaving the discussion of how you're a stupid clown, the article is shit. It brings up problems with there being only 12 lines of these horses left, so very little genetic diversity, which would be mostly due to a lot of parent horses with recessive genes producing all-recessive offspring. Recessive genes being mostly bad, and some disease potentially effecting and killing every horse because none would build immunity efficiently.
The only thing that could be worse than limited diversity in the gene pool is of course cloning, which is touted as the solution by an idiot journalist (someone in your genetically idiot family perhaps). Clones are extremely unhealthy, have a large number of illnesses and defects, and don't live a long time. They also of course don't introduce any biodiversity. The amount of stupid in the article and in your comment is about equal. like the sweetener.