from the tricky-operations dept.
Microsoft Takes Down a Risk to the Election, and Finds the U.S. Doing the Same
Microsoft and a team of companies and law enforcement groups have disabled — at least temporarily — one of the world's largest hacking operations, an effort run by Russian-speaking cybercriminals that officials feared could disrupt the presidential election in three weeks.
But as soon as Microsoft began dismantling the operations last week, seeking to cripple a network of infected computers known as TrickBot that has been used to paralyze computer systems with ransomware attacks, it discovered that someone else was trying to do the same thing.
In a separate but parallel effort — which was apparently not coordinated with Microsoft — U.S. Cyber Command, the military cousin to the National Security Agency, had already started hacking TrickBot's command and control servers around the world late last month, according to two government officials.
Microsoft and Partners Cut Off Key Trickbot Botnet Infrastructure - Help Net Security
Two weeks after someone (allegedly the US Cyber Command) temporarily interrupted the operation of the infamous Trickbot botnet, a coalition of tech companies headed by Microsoft has struck a serious blow against its operators.
"We disrupted Trickbot through a court order we obtained as well as technical action we executed in partnership with telecommunications providers around the world. We have now cut off key infrastructure so those operating Trickbot will no longer be able to initiate new infections or activate ransomware already dropped into computer systems," sharedTom Burt, corporate VP, Customer Security and Trust, Microsoft.
[...] "While our work might not remove the threat posed by TrickBot, it will raise the cost of doing business for the criminal gang behind the botnet because they will be forced to divert resources away from exploitation activities in order to rebuild the parts of their infrastructure that we disrupted," the Black Lotus Labs team noted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @01:45AM
I thought the idiots triggered emergency impeachment proceedings. Whew!
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday October 20, @03:01AM (1 child)
M$ makes a mess, entirely their fault, in the first place and then wants us to forget that and on top of that give them credit for pretending to clean up?
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @03:09AM
Wasn't MS trying to paint themselves as the "adult" in the room with all the Big Data answering trick questions on data suctioning before senate enquiries?
Very adult jump-restarting people's PCs, again. I am surprised the general sheep flock are not responding, must be comatose. You would think that at the bare minimum, in the general flock's unknowledge, sales of Apple would skyrocket. Nevermind people actually asking questions and moving to Linux.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday October 20, @04:18AM
a botnet sending out some dick pill spam, a bunch of hackers hacking companies and secretly gay gop dads with ransomware, what's been going on for ages, how do we make people read our article? Oh, let's make it seem like this botnet poses danger to our election despite it having nothing to do with the election. So we're working on shutting down this botnet, the hackers are going to be busy fixing it, and that would prevent the from having cycles to "hack our election" somehow.
Of course, there is zero to point to them trying to do that, but they're hackers, and hackers could theoretically try to "hack an election," whatever that means, so there is a possibility we did this to save our election from these evil people who weren't hacking it, but they could in the future decide to.
Next up: presidential assassination attempt prevented.
Leroy Washington was arrested on public urination charges when pissing on a table in front of a pig-stuffed doughnut shop. His pockets contained $200, and he had a long sharp cocaine nail. If not arrested, he could hypothetically have bought a plane ticket to a trump rally and stabbed the president in the neck with his long nail. The president could have then bled out and died.