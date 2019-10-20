Microsoft and a team of companies and law enforcement groups have disabled — at least temporarily — one of the world's largest hacking operations, an effort run by Russian-speaking cybercriminals that officials feared could disrupt the presidential election in three weeks.

But as soon as Microsoft began dismantling the operations last week, seeking to cripple a network of infected computers known as TrickBot that has been used to paralyze computer systems with ransomware attacks, it discovered that someone else was trying to do the same thing.

In a separate but parallel effort — which was apparently not coordinated with Microsoft — U.S. Cyber Command, the military cousin to the National Security Agency, had already started hacking TrickBot's command and control servers around the world late last month, according to two government officials.