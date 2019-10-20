from the patented-foods-taste-best dept.
Proprietary Grapes Come With Draconian End User License Agreement
"The recipient of the produce contained in this package agrees not to propagate or reproduce any portion of this produce, including 'but not limited to' seeds, stems, tissue, and fruit."
[...] A company put an end user license agreement (EULA) on a bag of grapes: "The recipient of the produce contained in this package agrees not to propagate or reproduce any portion of this produce, including 'but not limited to' seeds, stems, tissue, and fruit," read the EULA
[...] This kind of warning against reproduction is something we're used to with digital products like video games, but is jarring to see spread to the world of consumer produce.
[...] In the broader world of agriculture, however, there's actually quite a lot of precedent for this. And patented seeds with specific restrictions is a constant sore point for farmers. Agriculture giant Monsanto has patented a whole host of proprietary seeds that are weed- and insect-resistant, and threatens to sue farmers who harvest and replant them from year-to-year. In fact, the Supreme Court has already ruled on this.
[...] The grape situation is a little bit different. With Monsanto's seeds, farmers are purchasing them directly from the manufacturer (or a licensed seller). With Cotton Candy grapes, an end-user (uhh, grape eater) did not plant or grow the seeds and is merely purchasing the fruit at the store. They are not purchasing the grapes (and thus the seeds) directly from the manufacturer or the farmer who grew them, they are buying it from a grocery store. The seeds have thus been re-sold several times.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @04:15PM (14 children)
In fact, plant it everywhere you go, by the highway, everywhere. Make the EULA/patent/whatever 100% unenforceable. Same with Monsanto seeds. You don't copyright FOOD. And if it's not FOOD. Maybe we shouldn't be selling it AS FOOD?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @04:31PM (1 child)
The grapes are probably sour.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @04:53PM
Wrath is what they will generate.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday October 19, @04:36PM (8 children)
Monsanto isn't going to care much if their grape is growing wild. In fact this could help them as non-licensee growers can be put at risk by natural interbreeding.

(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 19, @04:44PM (7 children)
Monsanto may get what they wish for, but they might not like it. Sour grapes.
Suppose Monsanto sues some Twinkie farmers because their Twinkies can be genetically proven to have come from Monsanto's genetically modified Twinkie seeds. Let's say Monsanto wins.
Even though it is no fault of the Twinkie farmers that Monsanto's patented Twinkie genes got into the wild, Monsanto can now extort money from the non-licensee Twinkie farmers.
So what will those farmers do? Switch to growing something else. Like Tacos. Or some other staple food (Pizza, Hershey) that Monsanto doesn't have patented seeds for.
The production of Twinkies will decrease. Driving up the price. Maybe to the point where demand drops to zero. Monsanto got to enforce their patents on genetically modified Twinkie seeds, but there are now zero licensees.

(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Monday October 19, @05:01PM (4 children)
I tried to follow your argument, but slowed down at "Twinkie farmers" and just got stuck at "Twinkie seeds". And aren't you violating their trademark by not including (TM) after Twinkie? So many intellectual property issues.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Monday October 19, @05:31PM (2 children)
Twinkie is a placeholder variable for other agricultural product.
You'reYour right. I should have included a TM.

(Score: 2) by vux984 on Monday October 19, @05:34PM (1 child)
huh? "You're" was correct.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 19, @05:38PM
Yes, it was.

(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday October 19, @07:31PM
I'm begging you to also go after anyone who does not do the same for Facebook(TM) and Twitter(TM).
(Score: 3, Touché) by krishnoid on Monday October 19, @05:04PM
Hmm ...
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Monday October 19, @07:20PM
Lets not suppose this, because it has never happened. The one case, Monsanto Canada Inc v Schmeiser, where it supposedly happened, but it was so ludicrous that the guy never even tried to argue it in court.
How ludicrous was it? 95% +of his plants from saved seed had the roundup ready genes in them one year after the supposed unintentional and accidental contamination. There is no plausible accidental mechanism that could produce 95%+ selectivity for that specific trait.
I'm the last person to defend Monsanto, but that was bullshit.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Monday October 19, @04:37PM
They're not copyrighting it. They're patenting it. There is a very pig difference.
They're not copyrighting it. They're patenting it. There is a very pig difference.
(Score: 2, Informative) by fustakrakich on Monday October 19, @06:16PM
Not really. Monsanto (Bayer) will just get a warrant and the cops will come and confiscate your crops and shoot the dog, probably use RICO to take your house too since your grapes are illegal
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ElizabethGreene on Monday October 19, @07:01PM
Food isn't copyrightable, but it is patentable. (...and it should be).
I want Monsanto (now Bayer), and others to go out and develop crop varieties that make more food on less land with less inputs. That's the kind of work that can change the course of a civilization. (See also: Green Revolution). I'm perfectly fine with giving you a time limited monopoly on that plant. That's what plant patents are supposed to be, a 20 year non-renewable patent.
I can't tell if this is more than that or just someone fearmongering because they saw the rules written out on the package.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @04:58PM
Your body, producing its own glucose, is making a perfect reproduction of glucose molecules that were "portion of this produce, including 'but not limited to' seeds, stems, tissue, and fruit." Mwa-ha-ha!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday October 19, @05:40PM (1 child)
Seems kinda stupid. Why not just put a sign on it: You can only eat this product, everything else is forbidden. It seems to be the food-production version of that you are not allowed to tinker with any product you purchased beyond whatever the manufacturer deem appropriate. That said unless you go industrial (and create your own vineyard) there won't be much they can do with them. After all I can take any seed I want (except the death-seeds from Monsanto that is only good for one grow) and propagate them in water or just plant them and then go on my merry way. I guess they didn't have the process or know-how of creating seedless-grapes (even tho there are always seeds in them, possibly not viable once but still) or did Monsanto and friends patent that gem to?
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @06:27PM
You could send them back after processing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @05:57PM
If they did some research they’d find people prefer seedless grapes anyway.
Then no seeds no problem.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by anotherblackhat on Monday October 19, @06:29PM
They've tried this with books too, it didn't work then, and I doubt it will work now.
Instead of just ignoring them, maybe it's time to pick up the torches and pitchforks and start wailing on these idiots.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @07:30PM
...that they can come suck on... DEEZ NUTS!