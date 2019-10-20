Raspberry Pi Trading has launched the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and Compute Module 4 Lite, which integrate the Broadcom BCM2711 SoC of the Raspberry Pi 4 into a new form factor:

Compute Module 4 introduces a brand new form factor, and a compatibility break with earlier Compute Modules. Where previous modules adopted the JEDEC DDR2 SODIMM mechanical standard, with I/O signals on an edge connector, we now bring I/O signals to two high-density perpendicular connectors (one for power and low-speed interfaces, and one for high-speed interfaces). This significantly reduces the overall footprint of the module on its carrier board, letting you achieve smaller form factors for your products.

The Compute Module 4 IO Board is $35, and it includes a PCIe 2.0 x1 connector in lieu of the two USB 3.0 ports included on the standard RPi 4B.

Prices for the modules range from $25 to $90 based on the choice of 1/2/4/8 GB of RAM, 8/16/32 GB of on-board eMMC flash storage (or no eMMC in the "CM4Lite" modules), and inclusion of wireless functionality. An external antenna kit is also being sold.

Also at CNX Software, Hackaday, and Tom's Hardware.

See also: Gumstix Introduces CM4 to CM3 Adapter, Carrier Boards for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4