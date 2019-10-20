from the better-than-recycling dept.
A few years back, it looked like plastic recycling was set to become a key part of a sustainable future. Then, the price of fossil fuels plunged, making it cheaper to manufacture new plastics. Then China essentially stopped importing recycled plastics for use in manufacturing. With that, the bottom dropped out of plastic recycling, and the best thing you could say for most plastics is that they sequestered the carbon they were made of.
[...] The first paper, done by an international collaboration, actually obtained the plastics it tested from a supermarket chain, so we know it works on relevant materials. The upcycling it describes also has the advantage of working with very cheap, iron-based catalysts.
[...] Compared to traditional heating, the microwave heating released over 10 times as much hydrogen from the plastic, leaving very little other than pure carbon and some iron carbide behind. Better yet, the carbon was almost entirely in the form of carbon nanotubes, a product with significant value.
[...] The utility of this is that, by adjusting the average length of the population that comes out of the reaction, it's possible to produce mixtures of hydrocarbons that will work better as fuel, or as lubricants. In other words, you can turn polyethylene into whatever type of hydrocarbon mixture that's most valuable at the time.
Overall, however, there are more significant drawbacks here. Platinum, used in the catalyst, is quite expensive, and it only works on a single type of plastic—although other catalysts might be amenable to being placed at the end of pores. The reactions have to be run at an elevated temperature, and it requires a supply of hydrogen to work. So, it's substantially less flexible than the one run by microwaved iron. But the ability to turn any plastics into liquid fuel certainly has potential utility.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @08:11AM
It turned out that recycling plastic is like "clean coal."
When China stopped accepting plastic waste, plastic recycling pretty much went dead.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday October 20, @12:47PM (1 child)
Nothing technically wrong with the article quote, although its curious that they distorted the economics for some reason.
Its very easy to burn hydrocarbons. Some are harder to burn cleanly than others. Given a specialized dedicated burner its possible to burn polyethylene pretty cleanly. Of course the weird dedicated PVC burner is completely different and feeding the wrong fuel will be a pollution and maintenance mess. PVC burning might be an interesting source of industrial grade sulfur.
Anyway the "REALLY" interesting story about plastics recycling is with efficient computer AI the labor cost of separating the plastic types is getting VERY close to deployment. So by, like, 2030, someone with a RasPi version 9 will connect to google-lexa and ten 3-d printed robot arms with cameras and using like 5 watts of power it'll sort based on existing UPC bar codes on products plus machine vision help. Then the dedicated polyethylene burner will burn that cleanly.
There is an interesting side dish that its much easier to recycle 100% pure PE that with machine accuracy can be guaranteed to be 99.999% PVC / ABS / wtf-ium free. So it'll be a big question, burn pure PE to generate clean watts or recycle it into inferior quality PE.
The big question in 2030 to 2040 or so will be the morals ethics and safety implications of "reprocessing" garbage landfills to have computers view, categorize, and, well, most likely pemanently record and document every piece of trash in the landfill. YOU might not read your junkmail in October of 2020, but some whacked out recycler robot arm camera will probably read, record, and upload to archive.org that very same piece of junkmail in 2035 or similar.
The article is kinda academic in the sense of looking backwards to see the future instead of looking forwards to see the future. Its far more likely your 20oz of diet coke is going to get burned in 10 years than this weird total thermal decomposition system.
Anyway TLDR summary is the article was weird for skipping over the disposal mechanism of clean-burning plastics which is likely to explode over the next decade or two due to "AI and the internet".
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday October 20, @01:45PM
My take is that "clean watts" will almost always be inferior to inferior quality PE.