The UK's Royal Navy has been seen practising storming potential enemy vessels with the use of real-life Iron Man-style jet suits.

With a flight time of eight minutes, the suits give the wearer the ability to fly using five mini jet engines, with four strapped to his hands and one on his back.

The jets are said to be able to reach a speed capacity of 55 mph (88.51 kph). They are also able to generate a stunning brake horsepower of 1000bhp.

#FunFactFriday - The Royal Navy has been testing Jet Suit assault teams to determine if the Iron Man-like suits could be used to rapidly swarm and board ships. U.S. Special Operations Command is also evaluating a jetpack that can reach speeds of more than 200 mph. pic.twitter.com/mo5FoGWkDu — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) October 16, 2020

​The action-packed footage was widely shared on the Twitter page of the US Naval Institute, showing one man clad in the suit flying through the air from a sea vessel and successfully landing on a ship, only to return back to the vessel he took off from.

Another video shows four men in jet suits "levitating" effortlessly towards a vessel, as they soar through the sky, and shaking hands to congratulate each other after accomplishing the feat.

[...] The Institute added that US Special Operations Command was currently evaluating a jet pack that could potentially "reach speeds of more than 200 mph".