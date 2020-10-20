from the clear-skies-and-storming-vessels dept.
Action-Packed Footage Shows Royal Navy Using Iron Man-Style Jet Suits to Practice Storming Vessels:
The UK's Royal Navy has been seen practising storming potential enemy vessels with the use of real-life Iron Man-style jet suits.
With a flight time of eight minutes, the suits give the wearer the ability to fly using five mini jet engines, with four strapped to his hands and one on his back.
The jets are said to be able to reach a speed capacity of 55 mph (88.51 kph). They are also able to generate a stunning brake horsepower of 1000bhp.
#FunFactFriday - The Royal Navy has been testing Jet Suit assault teams to determine if the Iron Man-like suits could be used to rapidly swarm and board ships. U.S. Special Operations Command is also evaluating a jetpack that can reach speeds of more than 200 mph. pic.twitter.com/mo5FoGWkDu
— U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) October 16, 2020
The action-packed footage was widely shared on the Twitter page of the US Naval Institute, showing one man clad in the suit flying through the air from a sea vessel and successfully landing on a ship, only to return back to the vessel he took off from.
Another video shows four men in jet suits "levitating" effortlessly towards a vessel, as they soar through the sky, and shaking hands to congratulate each other after accomplishing the feat.
[...] The Institute added that US Special Operations Command was currently evaluating a jet pack that could potentially "reach speeds of more than 200 mph".
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday October 20, @11:45AM (1 child)
You really want to be tracked by Russia too? You trust Runaway won't pick info sources to sucker you back to FoxNews and family and/or some other lunatic fringe sites? (which will at least try to track you)
A simple Google search [google.com] would have revealed safer place to read this.
Here:
1. All the videos the Gravity Industry published [youtube.com], including Navy Assault Trials [youtube.com] and Paramedic Mountain Response [youtube.com] + tens more going back to 3 years ago.
2. Jan 2019 - Watch an inventor take on a Royal Marines assault course in a jet suit [theverge.com]
3. July 2019 - Jetpack Inventor Goes Zipping Between Royal Navy Boats In Open Water Tests [thedrive.com]
4. Nov 2019 - 'Rocket Man' in jet-powered suit flies off a British aircraft carrier in Annapolis [wusa9.com]
5. Feb 2020 - A British Marine’s Jet Suit Turns its Pilot Into a Real-Life Iron Man [airspacemag.com]
You succas!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 3, Touché) by ikanreed on Tuesday October 20, @01:58PM
God help us, we're getting our American military propaganda stories from Foreign propaganda outlets instead of wholesome, red blooded American propaganda outlets.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday October 20, @12:31PM (4 children)
The idea of "military jetpack" goes back at LEAST half a century with weird hydrazine powered rockets, maybe earlier.
Anyway the problem is weather good enough for the pilot to be successful is also excellent weather for defenders with machine guns and CIWS systems and similar defenses.
So its mostly useful for imitating a Somali pirate against defenseless targets or against total-air-superiority areas after the fight.
That doesn't mean its useless as medivac and resupply are important missions after the gunfire stops. Or if attackers take over a portion of the ship as long as the jet packs have a safe unviewable path they can resupply and medivac until the attackers win.
Finally as with all technologies the mere presence of the tech will have impacts even on defenders who are not attacked. For example we can now cover entire ships in what amounts to fishing nets that have to be hacked thru. So the defenders find it a little safer WRT not getting washed overboard and the attackers have to hover out there hacking nets (physical nets not internet lol) and meanwhile the defenders can pour on the lead. Heck... they could electrify the net... cut back a bit on seagull poop that way too.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday October 20, @12:50PM
> Heck... they could electrify the net
Useful for degaussing the ship as well...
Yeah, I watched the video and thought all along - hope no one is shooting back from the ship being boarded.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 20, @01:23PM
And for "IP over Jetpack Carriers" - immensely large datagrams, but bigger lags and shorter hops than with avian carriers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @01:40PM
At least they have something they can fly off the QE.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday October 20, @01:53PM
Yeah, reminds me of a line I heard once:
You know what they call flying soldiers on the battlefield? Skeet.
(Score: 2) by esperto123 on Tuesday October 20, @12:57PM
Colin Furze used one of these in his channel some time back, they are very hard to control, make a LOT of noise, don't have much autonomy and, I think the biggest failure, need both hands to operate, which means you can't hold a gun a shoot back while trying to swarm a vessel.
This is very cool to look at, but unless it comes with a jarvis and automated weapons this will only make the wearer a big and noisy target to shoot at.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday October 20, @12:59PM (1 child)
So this is "replacing" normal helicopter assaults and those carried out by speedboats? I guess there might be a replacement in some very specific circumstances. Hard to say if they make a lot of sound since they added exciting bombastic hero music in the videos. That said it's not like the other options are totally silent either. At least you done have to rappel from a helicopter or climb up from a speedboat but can just land on the deck. But I see at least one definite drawback here -- you can't fly and return fire or assault under the cover of fire to to keep the enemy down as you can from a helicopter or a boat since you will need both hands to steer the jetpack -- at least from what I can tell, perhaps there is some secret nextgen stuff where you only need one hand or can have an AI the pilots it for you.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday October 20, @01:01PM
wtb edit function :p I think I hit some kind of new record for weird spelling and mistakes per sentence here.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday October 20, @01:11PM (2 children)
The idea that a team could fly onto a ship quickly holds evanescent merit, but that fades because the jetpacks would be very loud and wake the dead. It seems better to do what they already do when they want to assault a vessel: sneak on board.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 20, @01:41PM (1 child)
Ah, and one more thing! Warning: don't ever try to scratch your nose while in transit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday October 20, @01:57PM
Haha, yeah, that would be the last time you would ever need to do it.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Tuesday October 20, @01:52PM
Many of you noticed this is useless for taking a ship or seizing anything else when the enemy is firing back. But by pretending it has a military application, we've suckered the citizens (subjects in the UK's case) to finance the development of technology of sporting goods for spoiled rich people.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday October 20, @02:01PM
So, if you have a ship that you are afraid will be assaulted by jet pack troopers, do you A) string lots of small wires through the structures on the deck, B) hire a squad of quail hunters, or C) genetically engineer very large frogs with very long tongues?
Washington DC delenda est.