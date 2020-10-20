from the plus-30-years-for-a-launch-window dept.
Spacecraft design could get to Titan in only 2 years using a direct fusion drive:
The concept fusion drive, called a direct fusion drive (or DFD), is in development at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL). Scientists and Engineers there, led by Dr. Samuel Cohen, are currently working on the second iteration of it, known as the Princeton field reversed configuration-2 (PFRC-2). Eventually, the system's developers hope to launch it into space to test, and eventually become the primary drive system of spacecraft traveling throughout the solar system.
There's already one particularly interesting target in the outer solar system that is similar to Earth in many ways—Titan. Its liquid cycles and potential to harbor life have fascinated scientists since they first started collecting data on it. And if we properly used the DFD, we could send a probe there in a little under two years, according to research done by a team of aerospace engineers at the Physics Department of the New York City College of Technology, led by Professor Roman Kezerashvili and joined by two fellows from the Politecnico di Torino in Italy—Paolo Aime and Marco Gajeri.
[...] Cassini, the last famous mission to visit the Saturnian system, used a series of gravity assists between Venus and Earth to reach its destination, a journey which took almost seven years. One important thing to note, says Marco Gajeri, the paper's corresponding author, is that the window that makes these short-trip durations the most efficient opens up around 2046. While not quite 30 years from now, it does give the team at PPPL a lot more time to improve upon their current design.
More information:
Trajectory design for a Titan mission using the Direct Fusion Drive: webthesis.biblio.polito.it/15184/1/tesi.pdf
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 20, @04:21PM (11 children)
I'm guessing it needs some sort of battery backup or "no thrust mode" so it could be turned off or provide power without accelerating.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 20, @05:55PM (7 children)
What if it simply thrust continuously towards the destination. At the halfway point, flip around and keep thrusting to slow back down for orbital insinuation. Have space suit, will travel.
Instead of a "no thrust mode" have an "airplane mode" to avoid radios causing navigational interferons.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 20, @06:23PM (6 children)
So if you have a Pluto orbiter for example, or another mission that would normally require an RTG, it needs power for science instruments for months or years.
I guess it could keep accelerating but randomly change its orbital altitude without leaving.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday October 20, @06:32PM (5 children)
Or, you know, just don't vent heated propellent.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 20, @06:36PM (4 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @07:33PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @09:04PM
You can calibrate your expectation gauge for this by noting that 3/4ths of the article isn't talking about the nonfunctional fusion drive, but what they want to do with it when it is working. Let's go to Titan! Let's go to Mars!
How about Let's make it work first!?
I've looked a a few papers on it, and they all follow that outline: this is a great technology; it uses counter-rotating magnetic fields, etc., etc., we've got to figure out the fusion part, and Let's explore the solar system!