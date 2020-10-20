from the rigging-the-system dept.
Losing control? Norway's oil workers fear for future as rigs go remote:
OSLO (Reuters) - A shift to operating oil rigs remotely from land, which has been accelerated by lower crude prices, has rekindled concerns among Norwegian unions over the impact on the safety of offshore workers and the loss of well-paid jobs.
These fears were highlighted by Lederne, one of three unions representing offshore workers, which this month shut six fields in a strike that threatened a quarter of Norway's oil and gas output, rattling global oil markets.
"The strike was not against moving controls onshore. But we needed to get the deal for our members to also be a part of the discussions about moving controls onshore and their safety," Lederne leader Audun Ingvartsen told Reuters.
Lederne, whose strike ended on Oct. 9, is the only Norwegian oil and gas workers union which did not have an agreement for its members at onshore control rooms. Oil companies started experimenting with remote controls about seven years ago, first with smaller, unmanned installations off the coast of Norway.
Europe's largest oil and gas producer has since become a testing ground for industry attempts to turn this technology to larger, manned platforms.
Lower oil prices and the coronavirus crisis are accelerating this shift, prompting concerns about the safety of staff still working offshore on rigs.
"Our members still wonder whether this (onshore controls) is good enough, whether it is safe enough," Ingvartsen said.
Both Ingvartsen and Hilde-Marit Rysst, head of another union, Safe, said their member concerns relate to situational awareness of those working offshore and on land.
"When you sit on the bomb, you will react differently than when you are far away from it," Rysst said.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 20, @08:24PM (1 child)
Loss Of Jobs
Doesn't Norway have Universal Basic Income [worldpopulationreview.com] ? It would be a paradise...
Safety
If the workers are for more safety, then wouldn't they want to have ZERO workers on the remotely controlled rig? Move the rig controls into the cloud. (Azure) Give complete control to an AI which knows exactly what to do -- for every situation that it is been trained for.
The end goal would be nobody working or paying taxes. Everyone receiving UBI. No humans at the controls of anything.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday October 20, @08:53PM
It's all a huge mess! Many have railed against "Big Oil" for longer than you or I have been alive. Wars triggered and fought over oil, trade and foreign policy shaped around it. It's horrible, and been the main cause of climatic problems- at least man-made contributions to a very large complex process.
Now that the world is finally starting to move away from the huge oil machine, we're going to see the problems popping up.
The point is, as you quoted, "well-paid" jobs. Nobody wants to lose their lifestyle that they worked hard to attain. And it's even worse when there are closed-door (smoke-filled rooms) decisions made days, weeks, months, ahead, but the poor workers are told "clean out your desk / locker and leave right now". Doesn't give them any time to send resumes, let alone start getting schooling / training for some other kind of job. That's a big problem IMHO.
Another point is: automation isn't binary. They're slowly implementing it, and the concern is that the remaining human workers are in worsening safety.
Yes, eventually the rigs might be 100% autonomous, other than someone to fix things that other robots can't (yet). But there would be little to no safety for the poor soul who goes there to fix things.
But that's the stuff of adventure and sci-fi stories, right?
Yeah, certainly agree that seems like where things are headed. Machine control software maintenance might be one of the last human jobs. Well, maintaining the software that maintains the software that maintains the software that runs the machines...
That and tech blog perl. :)
And MacOS drivers. :)