from the second-wave dept.
Europe tightens virus curbs as global cases top 40 million:
A number of European countries took urgent new measures on Monday to combat a second wave of coronavirus infections, as the World Health Organization blamed the surge in worldwide cases—now more than 40 million—on countries' failure to quarantine infected people properly.
Ireland and Wales became the first countries on the continent to re-enter lockdown as the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Europe passed 250,000, according to an AFP tally.
Irish prime minister Micheal Martin issued a nationwide "stay at home" order from midnight Wednesday, with all non-essential retail businesses to close and bars and restaurants limited to takeaway service only, although schools will remain open.
Wales also announced "firebreak" confinement measures for two weeks, ordering the territory's three million residents to stay at home except for very limited purposes such as exercise or work, and banning people from mixing indoors or outdoors.
WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan blamed soaring transmission rates in the northern hemisphere on a failure to enforce quarantines rigorously.
Speaking to a virtual press conference from the WHO's headquarters in Geneva, Ryan said the fact that self-isolation measures were not being enforced systematically was "a good part of the reason why we're seeing such high numbers".
Many governments are seeking to avoid the costly full-scale lockdowns imposed in the first wave as they battle to keep their economies going.
But in some countries, people are chafing against new restrictions on daily life, and anti-mask protests, court challenges and battles between central and local governments are on the rise.
Belgium—where hospitalisations rose 100 percent in just the last week—closed bars and restaurants on Monday for a month and reinforced a curfew overnight.
Italy, the initial epicentre of Europe's outbreak, also announced fresh curbs including earlier closures for bars and restaurants and a push to increase working from home.
In Poland, where around half the country is now designated as a coronavirus "red zone", the government said the national stadium would double as a field hospital to help ease the strain on overwhelmed health facilities.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @10:26PM (29 children)
Trump has ruined Europe's virus interventions. Look at Sweden, that refused the lockdowns. Their deaths are growing exponentially just to save the economy:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/sweden/ [worldometers.info]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @10:38PM (15 children)
They killed their grandmas in the first wave and ran out of them now.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @10:47PM (14 children)
I prefer grandmas be put on ventilators and kept alive and suffering for 2-4 weeks at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars to their family before 99% chance of death.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @11:12PM (1 child)
Step right up, your grandma first.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @11:21PM
My grandma died last year and didnt have to go through this torture of not being able to see her family, being forced to watch fear porn all day, and the like.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Wednesday October 21, @12:07AM (11 children)
I prefer my parents (in the 75-80 age bracket) stay uninfected.
So far, so good
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @12:20AM (10 children)
Do they prefer lockdown? Have you asked?
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Wednesday October 21, @12:42AM (3 children)
(I'm sick already of how many times I hearing this false dilemma. I'll repeat my answer here, but I have no hopes that it will change your mind - your rationing organ is your knee and the reaction from it is jerking)
You could have gone without any lockdown with the minor inconvenience for (all of) you of wearing a mask (not 100% protection) and with contact tracing (not 100% protection). The South Korea has done it and it works - note how everybody wears a mask [youtube.com].
If you reject the solution, than the virus has lot more opportunities to spread and kill those innocent that are susceptible. If you are OK with killing them, you don't get to play the "compassion card" without being hypocritical sociopath.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @12:53AM (1 child)
I see: correlation = causation.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 21, @01:02AM
Maybe you will like to read about the causation that make it all happen.
Emerging COVID-19 success story: South Korea learned the lessons of MERS [ourworldindata.org]
Prepared for the worst – how South Korea fought off COVID-19 [bma.org.uk]
Otherwise, you gotta love how other countries are offered as examples without looking into "correlation/causation".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @12:58AM
Come to NY State where the current testing positive rate has been hovering around 1% for the last few months. At least where I am, everyone wears masks when shopping and limits their indoors time. Surprisingly, the local schools (all grades) are nearly all open and there are very few cases here. The unemployment rate even looks good, but in the same sentence it is also noted that most of this is because many people have given up looking, so the pool of people working + looking is greatly reduced.
How did we get here (unlike most of the rest of the USA)? I give our normally-sleazy Governor Cuomo high marks. In reaction to this crisis, he turned into a leader and has managed to rally most of the state to keep following the simple rules, don't slack off. In recent weeks, he and staff have been monitoring the different regions of the state carefully and whenever an area starts to show increasing positive test % (a leading indicator), a bunch of tests (100K or more) and a testing team is deployed to that area to locate the problem. In some cases, the outbreaks are such that some contact tracing can be done.
Yes, Cuomo made some missteps last spring when the situation was still developing, but if you dig in to the big one (positive cases returned to nursing homes) the reality is that nursing home deaths in NY are in line with other states (still not good, but not the disaster made out by some press).
(Score: 4, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday October 21, @12:57AM (4 children)
I enjoyed the rugby on Sunday, thanks for asking.
There were 45,000 there, so not quite a sellout, but pretty close, and none of them had covid because we did the lockdown properly the first time. Also, our Prime Minister asked us to be nice to each other, and we (mostly) listened.
So my Mum (she's 80) was happy to do the lockdown like everyone else, because she's an adult and isn't constantly whining about "her rights".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @01:03AM (1 child)
Super Kiwi socialistic, super-nice Jacinda.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday October 21, @01:39AM
You've posted that before, but it's not funny nor particularly clever, so I wonder why you do it?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 21, @01:08AM (1 child)
I have to admit I'm a bit envious [smh.com.au]. Good on yea.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Wednesday October 21, @01:34AM
Yeah. Oh for some adults in federal politics here...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @02:46AM
For us middle aged people, most of our parents likely see this as a moment of lunacy that will pass.
They were at risk of getting drafted when they were young,and grew up right after WW2.
They are retired now and curtailment of social interaction doesn't matter so much to them, as it does to us now.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 20, @10:50PM (4 children)
Australian expats in Sweden share what life is like under the country's unconventional pandemic approach [abc.net.au]
Coronavirus: Sweden hopes voluntary lockdowns will tackle hotspots [theaustralian.com.au]
Funny how I don't see "Muh libhurties" mentioned in relation with the Swedish peeps.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @10:52PM
Yes, due to Trump. Trump is responsible for the growing death rates in areas of Europe that locked down the most.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 20, @11:08PM (2 children)
muh lib hurties lol
https://i0.wp.com/anthonyblogan.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/AUSTIN_BLM_PROTESTER_SHOT_AND_KILLED_POINTED_GUN_AT_DRIVER.jpg?resize=696%2C392&ssl=1 [wp.com]
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday October 20, @11:42PM (1 child)
While staying offtopic: AP finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals [apnews.com]
Good old authoritarians, state rights be damn'd.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @12:05AM
BLM is a radical left wing organization but "Antifa isn't an organization" as the leftists say, it's not like members carry membership cards. Joe Biden says Antifa is an "idea". So the majority of those arrested are engaged in radical leftist criminality - and are Antifa by Joe Biden's admission. Natch!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 20, @11:00PM (7 children)
'Avoid contact with all but your family': Uppsala becomes first Swedish region to get local coronavirus measures [thelocal.se]
Sweden plans new pandemic law to limit numbers on public transport and in shops [thelocal.se]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @11:03PM (6 children)
Looks like they just started implementing fascism, lets watch the mortality rate rise just like it has everywhere else that is done.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @11:52PM (5 children)
Has anyone else noticed that "fascism" is the new hipster-speak for "*Sob!* They're not giving me muh Special Entitlements! *Sob!* Don't they know I am specially entitled???"
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @11:54PM (4 children)
My grandma fled Nazi Germany and in 2016 I asked if Trump reminded her of fascism. She said no.
She said when there are people burning stuff in the streets, censoring what you can say, and threatening everyone with violence that is the fascists. This is what I see against Trump during the 2020 election.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @12:15AM (3 children)
The Trump supporters are the ones doing all that.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @01:18AM
Democrats are switching to Trump in alarming numbers. [thepostmillennial.com]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @02:03AM (1 child)
Nope
The: "... people burning stuff in the streets, censoring what you can say, and threatening everyone with violence that is the fascists. ..." are BLM and Antifa, neither of which contain any significant number of Trump supporters.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @02:05AM
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @11:06PM (13 children)
Dude, this is October. More than half an year of your "measures", now demonstratedly brought NOTHING BUT suffering. No miracles, no cures, no vaccines, no deliverance. Some infections got delayed for some months, now catching up. A great surprise to exactly no one with a brain.
If governments had offered their captive populaces years of home imprisonment right then in March, what do you think would the reaction be? No, they gave us empty promises instead. And when all that turned out a bunch of lies, near no official had resigned over misleading the people; the Czech health minister is the only one I heard of.
Now after seven months, the boiling frogs properly softened up, WHO guys decide to turn up the heat?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 20, @11:46PM
Yep. Too many people are all too similar to the boiling frogs. It seems once you accept that you have to basically either take advantage of them or lose out to those that make them their idiot army.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 21, @12:22AM (11 children)
Flatten the curve so that their countries health system can cope. Promise delivered.
Now Covid spikes again. So, you saying that they should drop a solution known as working and do what instead? Let the people die at the rate of US? Whatever for? Just to make
USTrump look good or what?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @12:30AM (7 children)
Pffft! [spectator.us]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Wednesday October 21, @12:52AM (6 children)
5% of world population and 20% of this worlds deaths (including those in the underdeveloped countries).
No need for me to blame Trump. As you go into election, the facts still point of "US as the class dunce"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @01:03AM
gotta love how facts are flamebiting
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday October 21, @01:58AM (4 children)
5% of world population and 20% of this worlds deaths (including those in the underdeveloped countries).
That isn't likely to remain; cases are ramping up in India now, and with its huge population, deaths there could easily outnumber the US's. The US (and Europe) got hit earlier because of so much international travel compared to underdeveloped countries.
But still, for a country that bills itself as "#1", it sure isn't doing a #1 job in handling a pandemic. I think that honor goes to the east Asian nations. They seem to all be handling it fairly well, and not just authoritarian China either. I chalk it up to the populaces being much more conscientious about following official guidelines, wearing masks, not engaging in risky behavior, etc. Having reasonably competent governments surely helps a lot too. Over in Europe, Germany seems to have the most competent government overall, and they're handling it better than most of their peers, unlike, for instance, UK, where I cannot call the government "competent".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @02:09AM (1 child)
Yes, when you have an entire populace that has been trained since birth to comply and defer to the govt., you also get a populace that will, at mere request, mask up, without complaint, or protest, to get the job done.
That same thing can never happen in the US, where most everyone is raised to question authority and to not comply without protest to whatever the "elders" decree.
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Wednesday October 21, @02:36AM
Bingo. This is why the pandemic cuts deep in the US. If the virus would be anthropomorphic, it will be grateful to you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday October 21, @02:15AM (1 child)
It's interesting to see how the success of the responce to the virus is directly correlated to the success of the real economy (as opposed to the propaganda one)
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 21, @02:32AM
Shush, you fool.
"Muh libhurties" are more important than the economy. Besides, the Free Market Fairy will resolve the situation, you just wait, any moment now.
Also, don't mention the US Covid response. The great news of the moment is how entertaining Trump is [soylentnews.org]
(grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @12:33AM (2 children)
WTF???
This is October, and you are still flogging this old and tired lie? Everyone had ample time to observe Sweden and Belarus, to name only two examples. In both places, "health system coped" a sight better that in a number of places that played the lockdown game to the hilt. Pull the other one.
This horse is dead, dude, ask your employer for an updated script, or go find a site with a lusher crop of mindless fools.
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday October 21, @02:22AM (1 child)
Exactly. One can have reservations about Belarus, but Sweden clearly demonstrated that the lock-down was a mistake.
As per the liberal US reaction, they sent covid patients to nursing homes to kill the elders, while locking down the young. Criminals they are.
They should have protect elders by reserving the best hospitals for them and let the young overcome it at home as they see fit.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 21, @02:53AM
Necessary, but not sufficient. Search into how South Korea dealt with it and you'll note [ourworldindata.org]:
None of the above were seen in US, on the contrary [propublica.org]. And you can thank $DEITIES this time was/is only COVID-19.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0