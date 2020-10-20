from the bsod-will-fix-that dept.
It Is Very Easy to Keep Windows 10 From Randomly Restarting Whenever It Pleases:
I don't like my OS doing things or adding things without my permission as much as the next person. As a life-long Windows user, that little pop-up telling me to restart my PC has gotten on my nerves more times that I can count—but it's not like Windows doesn't give me the option to turn that off. Yes, it's annoying that Windows defaults these permissions to "on." However, Windows 10 users can prevent their PC from automatically restarting after an update, as well as block updates for other Microsoft products.
If you're still not ready to fully update to Windows 10 version 2004, or are trying to prevent Microsoft from adding shortcuts to Office on the web, you have the power to tell Microsoft "no thanks," and go about your day.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 21, @02:37AM (1 child)
Yes, Windows has options, it has options on its options, you can probably activate Advanced, Legacy, Obscure option mode screens with Run commands that will show you the Windows 3.1 option configuration screens that still affect Windows 10.
What it doesn't do is stand still. The option that turns off automatic updates in Windows 10 has had a nasty habit of turning itself back on after a time, unless unless unless unless... and those unless conditions change with each new update pushed. If you accept updates, every so often there's an update that puts one of these "reactivate automatic updates" time bombs in your system, and even reading the release notes of all the updates you install isn't always enough to tell you that it's happening.
Bottom line: the people who sell you software since about 2005 act more like they're leasing it to you - and furthermore act like they have the right to modify it at will. You can pay special premium embedded enterprise license fees to maybe get a little more control of these options, unless...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday October 21, @02:44AM
I've only had problems like that in corporate environments, never with my home installation.
Got a cheap license for Win 10 Pro on Ebay for like 7 bucks. Installed the OS. Installed O&O Shut up 10 and Open Shell (formerly known as "Classic Shell"). Spent probably an hour at most including OS install time and tweeks to Open Shell and Shut up 10, bam. You have something useful, like how Ubuntu started to be in 2008 before corporate Jews sabotaged it. You're gonna get Jewed either way, so you might as well have a functional OS while being Jewed.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @02:43AM
