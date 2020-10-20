I don't like my OS doing things or adding things without my permission as much as the next person. As a life-long Windows user, that little pop-up telling me to restart my PC has gotten on my nerves more times that I can count—but it's not like Windows doesn't give me the option to turn that off. Yes, it's annoying that Windows defaults these permissions to "on." However, Windows 10 users can prevent their PC from automatically restarting after an update, as well as block updates for other Microsoft products.

If you're still not ready to fully update to Windows 10 version 2004, or are trying to prevent Microsoft from adding shortcuts to Office on the web, you have the power to tell Microsoft "no thanks," and go about your day.