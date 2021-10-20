Stories
DNA-Peptide Interactions Create Complex Behaviours Which May Have Shaped Biology

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 21, @08:54AM
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

DNA-protein interactions are extremely important in biology. For example, each human cell contains about 2 meters of DNA, but this is packaged into a space about 1 million times smaller. The information in this DNA allows the cell to copy itself. This extreme packaging is mainly accomplished in cells by wrapping the DNA around proteins. Thus, how DNA and proteins interact is of extreme interest to scientists trying to understand how biology organizes itself. New research by scientists at the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Institut Pierre-Gilles de Gennes, ESPCI Paris, Université PSL suggests that the interactions of DNA and proteins have deep-seated propensities to form higher-ordered structures such as those that allow the extreme packaging of DNA in cells.

[...] In their work, Fraccia and Jia showed that double-stranded DNA and peptides can generate many different (Liquid Crystal) phases in a peculiar way: The LCs actually form in membraneless droplets called coacervates, where DNA and peptides are spontaneously co-assembled and ordered. This process brings DNA and peptides to very high concentrations comparable to that of a cell's nucleus, which is 100 to 1000 times greater than that of the diluted initial solution (which is the maximum concentration that can likely be achieved on early Earth). Thus, such spontaneous behavior can, in principle, favor the formation of the first cell-like structures on early Earth, which would take advantage of the ordered but fluid LC matrix in order to gain stability and functionality and to favor the growth and the evolution of primitive biomolecules.

[...] This new understanding of biopolymeric self-organization may also be important for understanding how life self-organized to become living in the first place. Understanding how primitive collections of molecules could have structured themselves into collectively behaving aggregates is a significant avenue of future research.

More information: Tommaso P. Fraccia et al, Liquid Crystal Coacervates Composed of Short Double-Stranded DNA and Cationic Peptides, ACS Nano (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.0c05083

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @11:14AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @11:14AM (#1067114)

    Neither the submitter nor the editor grok what the fuck it's posting - just going thru the motion.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday October 21, @11:23AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 21, @11:23AM (#1067117) Journal
      My laptop didn't grok what it displayed on its screen, but it still managed to replicate the information faithfully. Understanding is irrelevant to the transmission channel. It only matters if the endpoints understood. So in particular, did you understand the story?

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday October 21, @11:20AM (1 child)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 21, @11:20AM (#1067116) Journal
    A couple weeks back, an AC posted [soylentnews.org]:

    Personally, "anthropic principle" is the worst transgression in physics, in 20th Century no less. Why not go back shamanism. And these clowns are "distinguished" professors at Stanford, Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, etc.

    Well, here's another example of the anthropic principle. We could have life organized on all sorts of principles, but a principle that allows for complex, sentient life is what we're going to see.

    • (Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday October 21, @11:49AM

      by hendrikboom (1125) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 21, @11:49AM (#1067120) Homepage Journal

      a principle that allows for complex, sentient life is what we're going to see

      Because any anthropic principle that's compatible with observation (a requirement for all acceptable physical theories) is going to have to allow the complex, sentient life that we in fact do see.

      -- hendrik

  • (Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday October 21, @11:42AM

    by hendrikboom (1125) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 21, @11:42AM (#1067119) Homepage Journal

    2 meters of DNA, but this is packaged into a space about 1 million times smaller

    Comparing a length to a volume? And getting a unitless numerical ratio? Nonsense!

