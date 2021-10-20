Stories
Popeye Would Approve: Spinach Could Hold Key to Renewable Fuel Cell Catalysts

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 21, @01:12PM
from the can-we-use-vinegar-for-battery-acid dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for guy_:

Popeye would approve: Spinach could hold key to renewable fuel cell catalysts:

When it comes to making efficient fuel cells, it's all about the catalyst. A good catalyst will result in faster, more efficient chemical reactions and, thus, increased energy output. Today's fuel cells typically rely on platinum-based catalysts. But scientists at American University believe that spinach—considered a "superfood" because it is so packed with nutrients—would make an excellent renewable carbon-rich catalyst, based on their proof-of-principle experiments described in a recent paper published in the journal ACS Omega. Popeye would definitely approve.

