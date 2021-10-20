In the latest example of Google's public-facing privacy push turning out to be little more than a farce, it seems the tech giant was accidentally exempting some of its own sites from a feature meant to clear browser caches and cookies in its Chrome browser. Whoops!

This loophole first came to light when iOS dev Jeff Johnson noticed that after setting up his Chrome browser to clear his cookies and cache after every session, the feature worked perfectly for every site except two: Google and Youtube.

[...] While Google hasn't yet responded to our request for comment on the loophole, a company spokesperson told The Register that the hiccup wasn't the company attempting a covert data-grab, but was, in fact, a Chrome bug that was specific to "some first-party Google websites."

"We are investigating the issue, and plan to roll out a fix in the coming days," they added.