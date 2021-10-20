from the whoopsy! dept.
Chrome 'Bug' Purged Browser Data, Except From Sites That Google Owned:
In the latest example of Google's public-facing privacy push turning out to be little more than a farce, it seems the tech giant was accidentally exempting some of its own sites from a feature meant to clear browser caches and cookies in its Chrome browser. Whoops!
This loophole first came to light when iOS dev Jeff Johnson noticed that after setting up his Chrome browser to clear his cookies and cache after every session, the feature worked perfectly for every site except two: Google and Youtube.
[...] While Google hasn't yet responded to our request for comment on the loophole, a company spokesperson told The Register that the hiccup wasn't the company attempting a covert data-grab, but was, in fact, a Chrome bug that was specific to "some first-party Google websites."
"We are investigating the issue, and plan to roll out a fix in the coming days," they added.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 21, @03:24PM (5 children)
That sure doesn't look good in the light of their recent anti-trust lawsuit. Still, bugs happen and while it may seem fishy, it's probably just a bug.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @03:32PM (1 child)
I, too, often code bugs requiring a hardcoded list of websites to save.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 21, @03:36PM
That does sound pretty sketchy, but for all we know it was part of their testing. I know I do all kinds of crazy things when I code. Then again, I'm not paid to code, and generally just tinker with things I find interesting / useful.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 21, @03:34PM
Thins like that make me feel somewhat better about ditching Chrome and returning to Firefox. I gave Google Chrome a go for a while, but they are in too many things. They don't need easy access to my browsing habits as well.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday October 21, @03:37PM (1 child)
Bugs are very convenient. They provide plausible deniability.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday October 21, @03:48PM
Never believe to plausible deniability, especially when provided by intelligent people.
If a genius does it, it's definitely malice.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 21, @03:25PM
It's little (anticompetitive) "bugs" like this that has Gubbermint investigating you! Enjoy the scrutiny!
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 21, @03:34PM (2 children)
But don't use the megacorporation slop. Take the "non"-profit slop that borrows all the bad ideas the megacorporation comes up with
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 21, @03:40PM (1 child)
I dumped Mozilla for a while, probably several years ago now, and went with Google for a while. Using Google Chrome vs using Firefox, there just wasn't all that much difference. I returned to Mozilla, because their philosophy is at least somewhat altruistic. As opposed to Google, who dropped all pretenses quite some time ago. Google is profit driven. Firefox, while they do need to keep the lights on, they don't have the same profit motive.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 21, @03:47PM
Yeah, but the foundation undeniably has some perverse incentives among their executives.
I dropped firefox for a while and went with a couple of the OtherFox alternatives for a while, up until the fork was different enough that adblockers stopped updating.