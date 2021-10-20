It's that time of the year: Dutch internet service providers have once again been forced to block access to notorious torrenting portal The Pirate Bay. But don't worry, it's unlikely that'll stop you from using it.

A new verdict requires local internet providers Ziggo, KPN, and XS4ALL to block users from accessing the torrent site along with any proxies and mirrors, TorrentFreak reports.

If the story sounds familiar, that's because it's not the first time it's happened. The verdict essentially dates back to a 10-year legal battle between ISPs and anti-piracy group BREIN.

[...] In fact, the Netherlands is hardly the only country where the torrent platform is blocked. Still, users have been able to circumvent restrictions by using VPNs and freshly updated proxy sites for years. While the new ruling is certainly a thorn in ISPs' sides, it's not likely to change much in the grand scheme of things.

Instead, it merely prolongs an already stretched out and played out game of cat and mouse. It just sucks it's not BREIN that's footing the bill.