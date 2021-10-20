The Pirate Bay blocked in the Netherlands (but you can still access it):
It's that time of the year: Dutch internet service providers have once again been forced to block access to notorious torrenting portal The Pirate Bay. But don't worry, it's unlikely that'll stop you from using it.
A new verdict requires local internet providers Ziggo, KPN, and XS4ALL to block users from accessing the torrent site along with any proxies and mirrors, TorrentFreak reports.
If the story sounds familiar, that's because it's not the first time it's happened. The verdict essentially dates back to a 10-year legal battle between ISPs and anti-piracy group BREIN.
[...] In fact, the Netherlands is hardly the only country where the torrent platform is blocked. Still, users have been able to circumvent restrictions by using VPNs and freshly updated proxy sites for years. While the new ruling is certainly a thorn in ISPs' sides, it's not likely to change much in the grand scheme of things.
Instead, it merely prolongs an already stretched out and played out game of cat and mouse. It just sucks it's not BREIN that's footing the bill.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 21, @07:52PM (4 children)
The fact is that there are only so many places to hide. Sites like, "The Pirate Bay", are doomed, just as pirates of yesteryear were doomed. There has been a time where they thrived, but this is the downward spiral. Unless they can get their site hosted in a place with the guns to back them up, they will eventually die. Even then, they are likely to grow into obscurity, because everyone else could be blocking them.
In the end, it's a losing game. The only way for there to be a win, is for governments to pass sane copyright laws. In essentially every other industry, you have limited amounts of time where you can take advantage of a particular design, etc. Before everyone else is free to create their own product based on the same design or generic over the counter drugs, etc. In art, entertainment, literature, it's life of the author + 100 years or crazyness like that. All that's doing is making rich people richer and reducing access to information for the poor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @08:22PM
"reducing access to information for the poor."
Now, you see why they like to keep those extensions coming?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 21, @08:29PM
They don't even have to die. There just needs to be enough "friction" to cause most people to subscribe to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, etc. instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @09:49PM (1 child)
That sounds like a defensive position. The best defense is a good offense, actually. If they had guns, I'd prefer to see the Pirates raiding the offices of the various Maafiosas. If a couple dozen bodies were carried out of 30 different offices around the US, UK, and Europe, the landscape would change dramatically.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 21, @09:54PM
Change is change. It is neither good nor bad. I understand that Change was Obama's rally cry, but it sure didn't work out that way. In the event that you change something, you need to be sure about what you're replacing it with. It can indeed get much worse.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 21, @09:03PM
One site at a time.