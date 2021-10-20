from the skynet++ dept.
SpaceX Starlink partners with Microsoft Azure to deploy cloud computing anywhere:
Microsoft Azure has announced a partnership with SpaceX that will give customers the ability to both access and deploy cloud computing capabilities anywhere on Earth with the help of Starlink internet.
[...] To better exploit the benefits offered by the kind of blanket connectivity Starlink may soon offer, Microsoft has developed its own Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC), essentially a data center built into a mobile, satellite-connected shipping container. Customers can choose to either use the MDC as a wholly independent datacenter or connect it to one or more satellite constellations, Starlink included. With what a SpaceX executive recently described as dual parabolic antennas, an MDC could likely have access to gigabit-class internet connectivity with latency comparable to fiber anywhere on Earth.
According to Microsoft, possible scenarios where an MDC would be valuable include "mobile command centers, humanitarian assistance, military mission needs, mineral exploration, and other use cases requiring high intensity, secure computing." Several Azure Mobile Datacenters have already been deployed and are being trialed by private sector companies and the US military.
Likely less than coincidental, Microsoft Azure's Starlink partnership comes around the same time as Amazon has begun to peel back the curtains on Project Kuiper, a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet constellation almost indistinguishable from Starlink. Lead and largely staffed by former Starlink executives and employees, Project Kuiper aims to deploy a constellation of ~3200 small, interlinked communications satellites – a goal Amazon has pledged at least $10 billion to achieve.
Also at Ars Technica and The Register.
See also: SpaceX teams with Microsoft for Space Development Agency contract
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 22, @12:10AM (1 child)
Patch Tuesday. Then all says will reboot without warning for 15mins to an hour.
But then again gives the Space Farst a clear time to shoot fish in a barrel
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday October 22, @12:24AM
Let's get really evil here. A rogue nation could simply launch a satellite into space, and all this satellite has to do is explode, maybe also with an EMP, and launch debris in all directions like a Claymore mine. If this rogue nation can do that a few times, they can fuck some shit up and send us all back into the dark ages a lot more economically than it would take to rebuild a fleet of satellites.
And while technology is becoming more miniaturized, there will always be a need for fat satellites with fat and super-proprietary payloads. For example, imagine a slipring that can transfer fluids, electrical signals, and 100 GHz bandwidth all in one assembly. While the rest of you say "that's impossible!" I say, "that's one big fucking satellite."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 22, @12:29AM
So, Microsoft is channeling Michael David Crawford? Wonder what he's trying to tell us? Maybe Gaaark has some insight for us.